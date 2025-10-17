Greg McCall takes BT’s top tech role as Howard Watson retires

BT Group has promoted current chief networks officer Greg McCall to the telco’s top tech role of chief security and networks officer (CSNO) starting on 1 January 2026. McCall will replace Howard Watson, who has announced his retirement: Watson will hand in his BT security pass at the end of March next year, following a handover period with his successor.

Not that McCall doesn’t already know the CSNO role at BT inside out – he has been working side by side with Watson for years, having joined BT as chief operating officer of the UK telco’s TV and content operation in March 2013, following a few years at the BBC. Prior to his time at the broadcaster, McCall worked at UK broadband service provider TalkTalk.

He was appointed as BT’s chief networks officer in late 2022 – see BT's Watson shakes up Networks team, Greg McCall becomes chief networks officer.

BT says it is “unable to share an update” on who will replace McCall as the telco’s chief networks officer.

Commenting on Watson’s retirement and McCall’s promotion, and taking inspiration from various parts of the sporting world, BT Group’s CEO Allison Kirkby stated in the official announcement: “I am delighted to appoint Greg as our new chief security and networks officer and a key member of BT’s executive committee. Greg is a fantastic example of the bench strength we have within BT, having contributed over many years to our network leadership position. With Howard now passing the baton to Greg, our network, and its trusted status, is in strong hands. We are also all incredibly grateful for Howard’s dedication, deep technical expertise, and the lasting impact he’s made not just on BT, but on the industry, over many years, and wish him well in his retirement.”

McCall noted in this LinkedIn post: “I’m absolutely thrilled to take the baton from Howard Watson… [who has] built an incredible legacy, shaping a team and a network that’s second to none. I’m proud to carry that momentum forward and, alongside our brilliant Networks colleagues, deliver on our bold ambitions for the nation – including delivering full fibre to 25 million homes and bringing 5G+ [5G standalone] connectivity to 99% of the population by 2030. Together, we’ll give our customers the most reliable, high-quality and secure connectivity, and shape a future that’s faster, smarter and safer for everyone. And here’s to you, Howard: for your vision, mentorship, and unwavering commitment to BT and our industry. I look forward to building on your exceptional legacy and working with the team to deliver on this next chapter.”

Watson also took to LinkedIn to comment on the handover. “After more than a decade at BT Group and over 40 years in telecoms, I’m announcing my retirement as chief security and networks officer from March 2026. It’s been an incredible journey for me at BT, and I’m deeply proud of what we’ve achieved together and what’s still to come in these next few months.”

He continued: “As someone who cares passionately about our industry having a positive impact on the world around us, this has been the best job of my career. Building the UK’s best network to power the lives of millions of people every single day has been at the heart of everything we have done – from launching BT Sport in 2013, integrating the technology teams from EE in 2016, and launching the UK’s first 5G network in 2019, to modernising our core infrastructure, and more recently, setting out our landmark ambition to deliver 5G+ connectivity to 99% of the population by 2030. I am also incredibly proud of the research work we have done, positioning ourselves and the nation at the forefront of an AI and quantum future. Having been responsible for the security and operational resilience of BT – which plays such a key role in the UK’s digital landscape – I know this has helped keep our customers and the country safe.”

Watson, who is a member of TelecomTV’s DSP Leaders Council, concluded: “I’ve had the privilege of working with many brilliant teams across BT to make all of this happen, and I will leave next year with immense pride and gratitude. I have full confidence in Greg, who will take on the role as chief security and networks officer at BT Group from January 2026. Thank you, Greg, for your partnership and leadership – I know BT’s network is in strong hands with you.”

He can now turn his attention to the alpaca herd he has been trying to expand on his farm over the past couple of years and we look forward to occasional updates from rural England after next March.

TelecomTV wishes Howard a fantastic retirement. It’s always a pleasure to chat with him and he has been a supportive and generous contributor of his time and insights to our programming and events over the past 10-plus years. Our most recent interview with him was in June this year, when we caught up with Howard at the TM Forum’s DTW Ignite 2025 event – see BT’s approach to autonomous networks and enhanced security.

Greg is an equally amiable person and also incredibly passionate about his job and the targets that BT has set for network expansion and quality. He most recently went in front of the TelecomTV cameras in March this year – see MWC25: BT’s network chief on 5G SA, all things AI, APIs and more.

We look forward to catching up with Watson before he clears his BT desk and talking further with McCall as he takes the CSNO reins at BT. Best of British luck to them both!

- Ray Le Maistre, Editorial Director, TelecomTV