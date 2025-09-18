D2D in focus as satellite connectivity moves from ‘niche to mainstream’

Activity, interest and investments in direct-to-device (D2D) satellite services has increased dramatically over the past two years, driven by multiple technology, regulatory, partnership and service strategies, with telcos and satellite operators such as Starlink and AST SpaceMobile at the heart of the action, and additional companies seeking to get in on the action on an almost weekly basis – witness the joint venture announcement from Viasat and Space42 earlier this week.

Following the inclusion of 3GPP-defined 5G non-terrestrial network (NTN) specifications in Release 17, an increasing number of operators are forming partnerships with satellite operators with a focus on broadband connectivity and/or direct-to-device (D2D) or direct-to-cell (D2C) offerings.

According to a new report from the Global mobile Suppliers Association (GSA), satellite connectivity is now moving “from niche to mainstream”, with 170 publicly announced operator–satellite partnerships in 80 markets, and 34 operators in 25 markets having launched commercial services.

The GSA noted that while rural and enterprise broadband remains the dominant application, accounting for half of all partnerships, D2D services “are expanding quickly, with 12 launches and 24 trials or licensed projects” as of August 2025. A further 28 partnerships plan to launch services.

In terms of spectrum, Ka-band remains the most widely used frequency range, although L-bands and S-bands are increasingly important for D2D applications, the report added.

It comes as a surprise to no one to learn that Starlink, the low-earth orbit (LEO) unit of Elon Musk’s SpaceX, is a dominant player here and now accounts for 44 partnerships, followed by AST SpaceMobile and Lynk Global. Starlink already has more than 7 million satellite broadband customers across the world and D2D services provisioned with T-Mobile US (T-Satellite).

Notably, Musk has even indicated that Starlink could become a “global carrier” of satellite and terrestrial services following the recent agreement by SpaceX to buy spectrum licences from EchoStar for $17bn.

Following news of the EchoStar deal, ViaSatellite reported that SpaceX president Gwynne Shotwell told attendees at the World Space Business Week event in Paris on 16 September that the satellite firm is working with semiconductor developers to ensure that chips compatible with the assets acquired from Echostar – 50 MHz of S-band spectrum (AWS-4 and PCS-H) for the US market and mobile satellite service (MSS) licences for Europe – are being made for smartphones.

She also commented on the ongoing relationship with the telco community. “We will be initiating discussions with telcos in a different way now,” Shotwell stated. “It’s our spectrum, but we want to work with them, almost providing wholesale capacity to their customers. We have to work with the device manufacturers, the chip companies, and working with telcos on the end game. It’s really exciting, but it’s a huge amount of work.”

Other satellite operators are also hoping to get a slice of the satellite connectivity and/or D2D pie, including Amazon’s Project Kuiper, which aims to be offering its services in five major markets across North America and Europe by early 2026.

Iridium recently signed an agreement with Deutsche Telekom (DT) that will see the German group use the Iridium NTN Direct service when it arrives, currently expected in 2026. DT’s US business, T-Mobile, has already signed up with Starlink and launched its first services.

In addition, geostationary satellite firm Viasat is forming a joint venture with United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based spacetech firm Space42 that will adopt a “towerco infrastructure model” to offer wholesale D2D connectivity around the world to third-party service providers.

Spectrum and device concerns

Despite the growth in interest, the GSA warns that the potential for such services as a complement to terrestrial networks remains unclear, pointing to the higher cost as well as the “limited but growing number of smartphones supporting satellite connectivity”.

At the same time, it notes that while uses for satellites are currently limited, “this industry is taking its first step toward long-term growth, similarly to the evolution of terrestrial networks”.

Mobile operator lobby group the GSMA has also waded into the debate with guidelines on the best regulatory approach to spectrum usage as the mobile and satellite industries converge. D2D operations can use two spectrum categories: Frequency bands identified for IMT (international mobile telecommunications) and allocated to the mobile service, and bands already allocated for MSS services.

While clearly supportive of D2D, the GSMA wants to ensure that mobile operators are protected as services are rolled out.

John Giusti, chief regulatory officer at the GSMA, said D2D satellite connectivity “has the potential to extend the reach of mobile, strengthen resilience and deliver real societal benefits”. However, he warns that “without careful and balanced regulation, it risks disrupting the very mobile services that billions of people rely on every day”.

In particular, the GSMA naturally does not want regulators to grant separate licences to D2D operators for the same licensed frequencies and areas as existing terrestrial licences. It also addresses potential inference issues, and is taking early steps to ensure that existing terrestrial mobile networks are protected.

- Anne Morris, Contributing Editor, TelecomTV