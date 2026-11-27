Pan-Asian operator Axiata Group has struck a number of tower asset M&A deals that, the company says, “represent an important milestone in the execution of [its] Axiata28: Advancing Asia” strategy and strengthen its financial position.

The deals, which involve the various local operations of its Edotco telecom towers subsidiary, were announced just ahead of its latest results, which highlighted progress in its key telecom services markets (Malaysia, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Cambodia).

More on those numbers later – first, the latest M&A deals.

The operator is revamping its asset portfolio with the sale of its tower operations in a number of markets and the formation of a joint venture in Malaysia.

Currently, Axiata’s towers are managed by its Edotco subsidiary, but it is selling its tower operations in the Philippines, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Cambodia to a consortium led by Macquarie Asset Management, “enabling Axiata to realise value from its international portfolio and strengthen its financial position”.

Macquarie is acquiring the assets in the Philippines, while private equity firm Osiris is buying the operations in Bangladesh and Pakistan, OCK Group is buying the towers in Cambodia and Tower Bersama is acquiring the Edotco operations in Indonesia.

Axiata is also selling a 15.645% stake in Edotco Malaysia to Khazanah Nasional (Malaysia’s sovereign wealth fund) for 659.4m Malaysian ringgit ($160m). Once the transactions are complete, Axiata and Khazanah will each own 47.355% of Edotco Malaysia. “The proposed transactions will enable Axiata to realise value from Edotco’s international businesses while continuing to build value in its Malaysian telecommunications infrastructure operations, where it sees significant long-term growth potential,” the operator stated.

Axiata expects the Edotco deals to generate gross proceeds of approximately 2.2bn Malaysian ringgit [$534m], allowing it to reduce its debt pile and strengthen its balance sheet. The operator stated that the “proposed transactions represent an important milestone in the execution of ‘Axiata28: Advancing Asia’, demonstrating the group’s Smart Asset Manager approach through value realisation, disciplined capital allocation and balance sheet strengthening, while retaining meaningful participation in Edotco Malaysia’s future growth and value creation.”

A previous M&A deal that was also part of the Smart Asset Manager approach that underpins its overall strategy was the merger of XL Axiata and Smartfren in April 2025 to form XLSmart, the third-largest telco in Indonesia. And according to Axiata, that merger is paying off.

Axiata Group reported revenues of 8.78bn Malaysian ringgit ($2.13bn) for the first nine months of the year, roughly in line with the same period last year but, at constant currency exchange rates, the sales were up by 9.3%. By the same measure, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) improved by 12.8% to 4.1bn Malaysian ringgit ($996m).

The operator singled out the performance of XLSmart, which this year has benefitted from “the early delivery of merger synergies and continued market repair in Indonesia”: In its local currency, XLSmart’s revenues for the first three quarters of this year increased by 17% to almost 35.8tn Indonesian rupiah ($1.94bn) while EBITDA grew by 19.2% to 16.3tn rupiah ($880m).

Nik Rizal Kamil, group CEO and managing director of Axiata, stated: “Our results show ‘Axiata28: Advancing Asia’ translating into stronger performance… Our focus is on turning stronger business performance into sustainable cash generation and long-term value, while managing Axiata’s capital with the same discipline… The proposed Edotco transactions further demonstrate our Smart Asset Manager approach in action, positioning us to realise value, recycle capital and further strengthen our financial resilience and flexibility upon completion. This is ‘Axiata28: Advancing Asia’ in execution, building stronger businesses through active portfolio management and disciplined capital allocation.”

- Ray Le Maistre, Editorial Director, TelecomTV