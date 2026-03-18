UAE partners propose ‘true AI-native’ 6G in whitepaper

e& UAE, the ‘flagship’ telco operation of international digital tech group e&, has teamed up with Khalifa University to publish a whitepaper entitled 6G AI-Native Networks: Architecture, Intelligence, and the Path to Autonomous Connectivity which, according to the partners, “offers a comprehensive blueprint for AI-native 6G networks, a transformative architecture that redefines connectivity by embedding intelligence as a foundational property of the network itself.”

The whitepaper aims to move the discussion beyond incremental AI enhancements in 5G to help define a “true AI-native architecture” by introducing a dedicated “AI plane” integrated alongside user, control, and management planes.

“This new plane enables continuous sensing, learning, reasoning and autonomous actuation across radio, core and edge domains,” noted the partners.

“The framework outlines distributed AI agents, closed-loop autonomy, AI lifecycle orchestration, digital twin integration, and standardised cross-domain interfaces designed to support multi-vendor and multi-domain intelligence at scale,” they added.

The concept of an AI plane for 6G is not new but is likely to feature prominently in research and proofs of concept in the next few years as network operators develop their AI-native telco and 6G strategies in tandem.

The paper details five enabling pillars for AI-native 6G, namely: Pervasive AI/ML frameworks; distributed cloud-edge computing; advanced technologies, including integrated sensing; open programmable architectures; and sustainability-driven design.

“Together, these elements position 6G not simply as a faster network but as a cognitive infrastructure capable of autonomous operation, predictive optimisation and intent-based service delivery, enabling transformative applications from fully immersive holographic experiences to city-scale intelligent transportation systems,” noted e& UEA.

The lengthy whitepaper (80 pages) also defines measurable AI-native KPIs, including decision latency for closed-loop autonomy, learning accuracy, and energy efficiency per AI inference.

Marwan Bin Shakar, CTO at e& UAE, stated: “6G is not about incremental performance; it is about redefining the network as an intelligent system. With this blueprint, we are introducing an AI-native architecture where learning, reasoning and autonomous decision-making are built into the DNA of the network. Our contribution goes beyond vision. We are proposing a structured AI-plane, closed-loop autonomy frameworks, measurable AI KPIs, and open standards interfaces that can directly inform IMT-2030 and 3GPP Release 21+. As a national operator, e& UAE is committed to shaping global standards, accelerating research testbeds, and ensuring that AI-native 6G becomes a trusted, secure and globally interoperable foundation for the digital economy.”

Professor Ahmed Al Durra, associate provost for Khalifa University, added: “This joint whitepaper reflects the power of deep industry – academia collaboration in shaping the next era of connectivity. AI-native 6G demands not only new wireless technologies but new architectural thinking, new AI lifecycle governance models, and new standards frameworks. Khalifa University is proud to contribute research-driven insights that integrate distributed intelligence, digital twin ecosystems, and autonomous network orchestration into a coherent global framework. Through this work, we aim to position the UAE at the forefront of AI-native standardisation and innovation, ensuring that 6G networks are intelligent by design, secure by architecture and globally interoperable.”

- Ray Le Maistre, Editorial Director, TelecomTV