Will telcos achieve a decent return on their 5G investments?

Has the mobile operator community spent unwisely on 5G? It’s one of the biggest questions in the telecom sector and a question that is, once again, being hotly debated as the noise around 6G gets louder and telcos shrink away from the thought of another generation of crushing capex.

In general, 5G is regarded as something of a damp (and expensive) squib, with very few operators making happy noises in the wake of their massive 5G investments – Deutsche Telekom’s CEO Tim Höttges is the exception to this particular rule.

So when we canvassed the members of TelecomTV’s DSP Leaders Council, via a survey in January, to get their views on a number of major industry topics, we asked: Will telcos ultimately achieve a decent return on their 5G investments?

The councillors were, it seems, still in seasonal high spirits when responding to the survey as a majority, 54%, responded in the affirmative, while only a quarter of them took a negative view on 5G return on investment, as the chart above shows.

Could it be that our council optimists are hopeful that 5G standalone deployments and 5G-Advanced capabilities will open a floodgate of new revenue streams for the world’s mobile operators? Perhaps so but, of course, the telcos will need to stump up yet more capex cash to get those additional 5G systems integrated into their commercial networks. No doubt such capabilities will be up for discussion during the imminent MWC25 show in Barcelona.

- Ray Le Maistre, Editorial Director, TelecomTV