VodafoneZiggo prepares to launch its vEPC with network slicing in readiness for 5G

VodafoneZiggo was an early enabler of NFV in the Netherlands, and has been learning how to best deploy and use NFV for the benefit of its customers, but is now calling on the industry to step up its work on automation. Meanwhile, it is moving ahead rapidly with its preparations for 5G with the launch of a virtual EPC scheduled for the end of 2018, complete with CUPS and network slicing. Open networking is a cultural shift for telcos and it remains a challenge working with new partners more used to the IT world than the telecoms network environment. Whilst many vendors tend to customise the OpenStack work, VodafoneZiggo is determined to use a vanilla flavour of the open networking software. It wants its vendors to build cloud native solutions so that it can work with containers and micro services and deliver the future services that its enterprise customers demand.

Filmed at 5G World 2018, London, UK