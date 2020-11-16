Vodafone holds firm in H1, preps towers unit IPO

Vodafone got the week off to a good start with financial results for the six months to the end of September that displayed minimal impact from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Group service revenues were down less than 1% year-on-year to €18.4 billion, while adjusted earnings dipped 1.9% to €7 billion: A reduction in roaming revenues was the main cause of the slight slips.

Overall group revenues, including handsets sales and other items, dipped by 2.3% to €21.4 billion, while the operator reported a net profit of €1.56 billion for the six-months period compared with a loss a year ago. The company also reaffirmed its previously stated financial targets for the full fiscal year – adjusted EBITDA of €14.4-14.6 billion – and an interim dividend of 4.5 euro cents for shareholders holding stock on 18 December.

In its earnings report, Vodafone noted that by the end of September it had launched 5G services in 127 cities across nine European countries and had passed 52 million households with its gigabit broadband service.

The numbers were regarded as positive by investors, as Vodafone’s share price gained 3.7% to 124 pence in early trading on the London Stock Exchange.

“Today’s results underline increased confidence in our full year outlook. We are reporting a resilient first half performance and we continue to see good commercial momentum across the Group,” noted Group CEO Nick Read.

“The results demonstrate the success of our strategic priorities to date, namely increasing customer loyalty, growing our fixed broadband base, driving digitisation to simplify the company and capture significant cost savings, and deliver 5G efficiently through network sharing. COVID-19 and the reduction in roaming revenues, through the significant reduction in international travel, is currently obscuring our underlying commercial progress, with Q2 service revenue growing by 1.5% excluding roaming,” continued Read.

“We are now two years into our longer-term strategy to transform Vodafone into a business that enables a digital society, generating both sustainable growth and attractive returns. We are executing at pace, but there remains more to be done to achieve our goals. Now, more than ever, the connectivity services we provide are critical for society and the demand is growing for our services.”

For the full details of Vodafone’s first fiscal half financials, see this announcement.