What’s up with… RAN market, Raspberry Pi, Telia

In today’s industry news roundup: The RAN sector shrunk by as much as 30% year on year in the first quarter; Raspberry Pi is preparing to list its shares on the London Stock Exchange; Telia needs to find a new chief operating officer; and much more!

The radio access network (RAN) technology market is “still a disaster,” according to research firm Dell’Oro Group, which says the “overall 2G-5G RAN market – including baseband plus radio hardware and software, excluding services – declined by 15% to 30%” year on year in the first quarter of this year, the third consecutive quarter of double-digit contractions. “It’s difficult to find a silver lining in the first quarter,” stated Stefan Pongratz, vice president and analyst at the Dell’Oro Group. “We’ve been monitoring the RAN market since the year 2000, and the contraction experienced in the first quarter marked the steepest decline in our entire history of covering this market,” noted Pongratz. That the first quarter of this year was a dire one for the RAN sector was borne out in the financial reports from Ericsson and Nokia, though both companies expect the second half of the year to yield improving market conditions. As a result of the first-quarter dip, Dell’Oro now expects the value of the global RAN equipment sector to shrink by between 5% and 8% (which according to TelecomTV’s estimations would value it at less than $35bn). Huawei is still the global market leader, followed by Ericsson, Nokia, ZTE and Samsung.

Raspberry Pi, which develops low-cost simple computers that can be used as embedded systems in tech products and in IoT and other types of networks, has filed for an IPO on the London Stock Exchange in a move that could value the company at as much as £500m. Since it started trading in 2012, it has sold more than 60 million single board computers (SBCs), which are about the size of a credit card, and compute modules, of which 7.4 million were sold in 2023 alone. It sources many of its components from Broadcom, and Sony is its main product manufacturer. For the year that ended 31 December 2023, Raspberry Pi reported revenues of $265.8m and an operating profit of $37.5m. It estimates that its total addressable market is approximately $21.2bn, “reflecting a substantial opportunity for it to capitalise on and sustain its strong growth trajectory,” the company noted in its announcement about its intention to float on the London exchange. The company’s technology is used in a broad range of products, including Vodafone’s Open RAN network-in-a-box, which is due to be launched in June.