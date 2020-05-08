Top telcos tackle 5G, edge, cloud native and more at DSP Leaders World Forum 2020

Senior executives from major network operators and technology suppliers, including BT, Deutsche Telekom, Ericsson, Intel, Red Hat, Telefónica, and Verizon, are among the key industry figures discussing the hottest topics in telecoms during the DSP Leaders World Forum 2020, which runs online May 11-15.

During the course of the week you can get up to speed with what the likes of BT, Colt, Deutsche Telekom, Swisscom, Telefónica, TIM, Telia Carrier, Verizon and Vodafone are doing and planning in key strategic areas of their businesses and operations.

Topics such as ‘edgenomics’ (the business case for edge computing), 5G business services, digital business service development, cloud native network transformation, sustainable networking, the evolution of customer services (and more!) feature strongly on the agenda, which also includes insights from technology innovators and decision-makers at the likes of Intel, Red Hat, VMware, Blue Planet (Ciena), Ericsson, Lumina Networks, Microsoft, NetNumber and Vlocity.

Throughout the week, new sessions become available to view: Check out the topics and the time at which they get published. And, of course, if you can’t make it on the day, the sessions will be available for catch-up viewing on TelecomTV.

For more details, browse the topics here (and click through to vote in our poll questions), check out the event agenda here, and find out about the speakers here.

Registration for the online event couldn’t be more simple – type in your email address and away you go! You can register right here.

The sad news is that we won’t be able to buy you a drink and network until 2am in the morning at the end of each day, but we hope to be able to get back to that ‘norm’ at our other events later in the year.

Of course, there’s nothing to stop you having a beer/wine/negroni (Editor's note: That’s enough temptation!) while you check out the sessions. Cheers!

In the meantime, enjoy the DSP Leaders World Forum 2020 and we hope to see and speak to you soon.