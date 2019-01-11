Sprint adds to the growing list of US “5G firsts” with 2.5GHz and Massive MIMO call

If there is a Guiness Book of World Records entry for most “firsts” associated with a mobile technology, then the US 5G ecosystem should share the prize. The latest in an ever-increasing lists of “world’s first” comes from Sprint, which says it has completed an over-the-air 5G data transmission using 2.5GHz and Massive MIMO on its live commercial network.

The field test was carried out in San Diego with 3GPP 5G NR compliant network equipment, using Nokia’s dual-mode AirScale Massive MIMO radio and a mobile smartphone form-factor test device powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X50 5G modem. The test reportedly demonstrated a seamless transition of connectivity between Sprint’s LTE Advanced and 5G networks, while using a variety of data-based consumer services.

The very apparent trend in the US market is to shout as loudly and as often as you can about your 5G achievements and stoke customer interest and expectations. If done correctly, then by the time they actually use the first iterations of 5G (or quasi 5G in the case of AT&T’s Evolution) they will happy converts – regardless of the actual experience. My colleague Ian Scales calls this the “placebo effect” and it goes something like this; “I have a new 5G phone and have subscribed to a new 5G service plan, so I must have the best mobile experience possible, better than anyone else, and I know this without having to conduct any stupid tests.” Add in the fact that US LTE performance levels are not exactly stellar and the presence of a “5G” sticker must surely mean better…

Regardless of the marketing claims and hype (a necessary evil, as Nick Wood reported this week), such field trials are certainly very important in advancing the commercialisation of 5G. Sprint says it will launch its 5G service beginning in nine US cities in the first half of 2019, ensuring mobile 5G service covers downtown metro areas from the outset. It adds that it has already deployed “hundreds of Massive MIMO radios” last year that have 64T64R radio configurations in split-mode for both LTE and 5G. Initial results show Massive MIMO adds a 4-times average increase in capacity and speed with peak increases up to 10-times over LTE.

“Sprint 5G is now out of the lab and in the field as we prepare for our commercial launch in the first half of this year," said John Saw, CTO of Sprint. “We’re making great progress towards giving Sprint customers the first mobile 5G experience in nine top cities with the first 5G smartphone [from LG] in the US.”

