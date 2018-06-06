Sacramento adds digital vehicle licence plates to its 5G city plan

In the various massive lists of potential 5G use cases (and we’ve seen lists that run into the hundreds), it is almost a certainty that vehicle licence plates didn’t even make the cut. Yes, vehicle licence plates; those little rectangular identification plates that dealers have to screw onto your new car, and which the police like to photograph with their speed cameras. Yet these innocuous plates are about to get the connected digital treatment and are being fast-tracked for 5G.

The US city of Sacramento has just announced a pilot scheme to fit digital licence plates to its fleet of electric vehicles. The city has installed 24 of the plates so far and will be installing another 11 when it receives its next shipment of Chevy Bolts. The plates have been developed by Reviver Auto, which says that its Rplate Pro has “completely reinvented the 125-year-old stamped metal license plate into a connected car platform” that digitizes and automates the costly and time-consuming driver licence renewal process. The Rplate Pro also provides telematics functionality and – oh joy – brings “a new level of personalization to the license plate”.

So rather than a sheet of stamped and painted metal, the new plates are actually digital e-ink screens, like those found on a Kindle. Features include automated registration renewals, charity plate options, personal messages, vehicle locator, safety alerts, stolen vehicle information, payment solutions for parking and tolls and – you guessed it – “marketing capabilities”.

“Reviver Auto has brought license plates into the 21st century, offering modern conveniences to improve the overall driving experience,” said Neville Boston, CEO of the California-based Reviver Auto. “We are proud to team up with the City of Sacramento and applaud their leadership as they implement the Rplate Pro into their smart city infrastructure.”

The digital plates allow the city to oversee the movements and mileage of electric vehicles, which are currently being used in city departments including Public Works, Utilities and Community Development. The plates will issue a signal if they are stolen, and can also be used to display messages, such as public service announcements and Amber Alerts.

“The Rplate Pro offers a host of capabilities that will not only help us better manage our fleet, but will also serve a critical role in communicating with our residents,” said Mark Stevens, the City’s Fleet Manager. He noted the city would continue installing digital plates as it adds more electric vehicles to comply with the city’s sustainability requirements.

He also said that the digital plates cost slightly less than the GPS system the city uses for its traditional fuel-powered vehicles. However, reportssuggest that the new plates actually cost $699, plus the cost of installation and a $7 monthly user fee (although the local government managed to secure them for just $300 each…).

California legislators permit up to 0.5 per cent of the state’s vehicles to use the new plates during the pilot programme period, which ends 2020, equating to about 175,000 vehicles. There are currently believed to be about 116 vehicles equipped with the plates, but Reviver Auto expects increased interest from fleet owners once dealerships begin selling them.