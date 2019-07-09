Orange building out 5G on existing 4G sites

Orange discusses some of the new technologies that will be key components of 5G, including Massive MIMO, mmWave spectrum, the new core and the open RAN. Orange has also been working to take network slicing from concept to reality. It has been testing it in Valencia, Spain, creating three distinct slices: one supporting basic internet access, one around enhanced 5G services such as entertainment, gaming and media, and the third slice dedicated to B2B customers. It believes that B2B customers need special service level agreements for mobile, as they already receive for fixed services, and so will be offering a new SD-WAN product.

Filmed at: 5G World, London, June 2019