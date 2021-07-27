Levelling-up Britain, one 5G private network at a time

5G could be the catalyst that will see contributions to the Gross Value Added (GVA) of Britain’s manufacturing sector rise by £3.6 billion per year by 2025 and as much as £6.3 billion per year by 2030. That’s the headline take-away from a new Vodafone UK report, 'Powering Up Manufacturing, Levelling Up Britain', which was produced by London-based political communications consultancy WPI Strategy in partnership with the UK operator.

The 'Levelling-Up' agenda was a key Conservative Party policy that helped the government to gain an 80 seat majority in the House of Commons at the last General Election. In December 2019, the “Red Wall” of northern constituencies crumbled as traditional Labour voters changed allegiance and, in many constituencies, elected Conservative MPs for the first time. Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants, and indeed needs, to make that change permanent and much depends, including his own political future, on the success of his pledge to “level-up” the economic disparity between the rich south of the UK and much less affluent northern areas.

The new report examines the likely impact of 5G on the UK’s manufacturing industry and concludes that the technology, properly deployed and used, should indeed transform regional manufacturing operations, boost employment, significantly increase productivity and competitiveness, whilst fostering much improved economic prospects in areas such as the North West of England, the North East, the Midlands and across Wales.

It makes clear that consistent government policy on, and commitment to, ensuring 5G has a leading role to play in manufacturing is a prerequisite to such success, suggesting manufacturers be given the necessary support to invest in 5G mobile private networks (MPNs). The report adds that the creation of 5G test and innovation centres should be a corollary of such government support in the regions that will benefit the most from leveraging 5G in their manufacturing sectors: In Wales, manufacturing accounts for 17 per cent of economic output; In the West Midlands region, it is 17 per cent; 16.1 per cent in the East Midlands; and 15.4 per cent in the North West. In the London area it is just 2 per cent.

The regional imbalances and disparities are glaringly evident and the report states there is a prima facie case for the government to adopt measures, both in the imminent Levelling Up White Paper and via other initiatives, to encourage manufacturers to examine how, and ensure that, 5G (and industrial IoT) will improve their operations and businesses. As the Vodafone report says, 5G offers much greater capacity than does 4G, while 5G architecture is very flexible and able to scale enough to permit millions of devices to be simultaneously connected.