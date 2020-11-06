GSMA's EMF Forum debates strategies to counter swirling misinformation about the dangers of 5G radiation

The Big Daddy of all telecoms trade shows, the GSMA's MWC jamboree in Barcelona, can't currently take place as a physical event because of the Covid-19 pandemic, but the Association's work goes on virtually and will continue to do so even after the world rights itself and normal service is resumed. Under those normal circumstances the GSMA's 9th EMF Forum would have convened in Brussels, Belgium, in mid-October but this year the event went virtual.

Along with all the mad rumours and downright lies swirling around the pandemic, much misinformation and disinformation is also being spread about 5G and the alleged effects the technology's electro-magnetic fields (EMFs) could have on the health of the physical world in general and human beings in particular. To its credit, this year's Forum grasped the nettle and focused to large extent on the myths and misinformation/disinformation that conspiracy theorists are spreading about the new mobile technology and the harm these trends can cause if not confronted and refuted continually and head-on.

Forum attendees from the global mobile industry, governments, public health organisations, civic society and policy makers discussed and debated the scientific reality of EMF radiation versus the hysterical polemics promulgated by conspiracy theorists, purveyors of fake news and others of their ilk, such as those activists that have been attacking and destroying 5G antenna sites and threatening on-site telecoms engineers.

The Forum examined the problems in light of the recently update ICNIRP (the International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection) 2020 EMF Exposure Guidelines and discussed topics such as public exposure to electro-magnetic fields, harmonised RF-EMF limits and compliance rules and the environmental impacts of EMF.

Dr. Eric van Rongen, vice-chair of the ICNIRP, told the Forum that after undertaking a complete analysis of all scientific papers over the past 20 years, the organisation has concluded there is "no evidence that RF EMF causes adverse health effects other than through heating." He also specifically emphasised that there is no evidence that EMF causes cancers.

The spokesperson from the European Commission’s (EC) Directorate for Health and Food Safety, John Ryan, told the Forum that the EC is well aware of some vocal public concern over 5G EMF and emphasised that the European EMF Recommendation is both scientifically precautionary and the Recommendation's EMF limit values are highly conservative, such that even sustained maximum power 5G radiation levels will never be more than a tiny percentage of legal limits.

Turning to practical tactics and strategies to counter the tsunami of misinformation about 5G, Professor Stephan Lewandowsky of University of Bristol in the UK said the best way to tackle the problem is to "build resilience against being misinformed" rather than sitting back and allowing the misinformation to gain mythic status and reach the point where it is accepted by a minority of the population as scientific fact that is being concealed with malign intent by mysterious and secretive "powers that be".

The key here is that effective communication is based on the audience having trust in what they are being told, and that is why independent scientists and public health professionals should be in the vanguard when it come to refuting 5G misinformation and providing the compelling empiric scientific evidence for its refutation.