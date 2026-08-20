EE enters the Fast Lane with commercial network slicing launch

BT’s mobile operator EE has launched what it claims is the UK’s first commercial 5G+ network slice, which is being made available for both consumer and small business customers.

EE Fast Lane allows eligible users to move on to a dedicated slice of the operator’s 5G+ network whenever it anticipates high rates of congestion. The aim is to give customers seamless connectivity even during peak traffic.

The launch follows multiple real-world trials over the past two years, including several at Wembley Stadium – which EE sponsors – as well as Sail GP in Portsmouth, this year’s Bafta Awards, Belfast’s Christmas Market, and most recently the Royal Welsh Show.

Consumers on EE’s new Full Works Plus pay monthly plans will have access to Fast Lane, should they be using a compatible 5G+ device. The plan costs £5 per month more than EE’s current Full Works plan, but customers will also gain access to unlimited data at the highest speeds offered by the operator, worldwide roaming, unlimited smartwatch data, family gifting and other benefits.

EE said it is also targeting small business customers who take out a Full Works business plan with a compatible handset. Customers will know they are connected to EE’s advanced connectivity features, such as Fast Lane, by the appearance of a %G+ icon on their smartphones.

Claire Gillies, CEO of BT’s Consumer Division, said: “Powered by our advanced 5G+ network, Fast Lane gives our customers access to a dedicated 5G+ lane at the busiest times. Whether they’re live streaming a special moment from a sell-out gig or processing mobile payments and ticketing at a festival, Fast Lane helps keep customers connected even when thousands of people around them are trying to connect at the same time. This innovation builds on years of investment in EE’s 5G+ network and real-world network slicing trials, marking another milestone for the UK’s best network.

“As the UK’s best network,” she continued, “we are committed to bringing our customers the very best in connectivity and innovation. Fast Lane is the latest example of how we’re building on that leadership with the UK’s first commercial network slice to deliver meaningful benefits to both consumers and businesses.”

EE already offers a quality-of-service product called Network Boost on all of its Full Works and All-Rounder mobile plans. This delivers more traditional mobile data priority queuing at congested cell towers, but it also works over 4G.

While EE is touting its credentials launching the “first” UK commercial network slice for consumers and businesses, it is worth noting that Vodafone Business launched its 5G+ Local Slicing offer for enterprises earlier this year. Vodafone’s network slicing operates across a defined site or local area, offering guaranteed performance within an 5km-squared area, while EE was keen to stress that it is taking a different approach by embedding network slicing more broadly for consumers and small business customers.

Network slicing, and differentiated connectivity overall, is seen by the UK industry as a key monetisation opportunity for 5G+. Speaking at an Ericsson event earlier this year, VodafoneThree chief network officer Andrea Dona said the operator is investing to elevate the baseline of its network so it can offer differentiated connectivity services – such as slicing and prioritisation – on top.

Some operators already claim to be cashing in. Singtel’s vice president of mobile networks, Hai Thoo Cheong, recently spoke to TelecomTV about the Singaporean operator’s 5G Plus plans, which offer three performance levels, with the top-tier Priority service delivering four times faster speeds. You can watch the full interview here.

- James Pearce, Editor, TelecomTV