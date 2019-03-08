5G RuralFirst brings next-generation mobile to agriculture
The 5G RuralFirst project is the UK’s largest testbed for connectivity in rural areas. It is a co-innovation project led by Cisco and involving a consortium of partners that includes principal partner the University of Strathclyde. Dez O’Connor, Business Development Manager at Cisco, explains the importance of connectivity in rural areas and how 5G RuralFirst fits in, the problem the project hopes to address, and how 5G can transform rural areas and the agriculture sector. He also outlines the project's timeframe and supporting infrastructure being used.
