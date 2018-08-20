Verizon and its key vendor partner Nokia say they have acheived another major 5G “first” – this one being the first successful transmission of a 3GPP New Radio (NR) 5G signal to a receiver situated in a moving vehicle, seamlessly handing off the signal from one radio sector to another. Whilst we’ve long been critical of positioning 5G deployment as some kind of a race, we’re more than happy that certain telcos are keen to highlight and document their early stage tests and trials (obviously more technical detail would be appreciated, but commercial reality means that competitors can go snoop someplace else).

What we do know about Verizon’s test is that it used the 28GHz mmWave spectrum with measurements made via a building-mounted receiver at Nokia’s campus in New Jersey.

Verizon notes that the test vehicle travelled between the two radios, “achieving seamless 5G NR Layer 3 3GPP-compliant mobility handoff of the signal between the two sectors (intra-gNB and inter-DU)”. For those not immersed in the standards processes, some explanation is required here. The term gNB refers to a next generation NodeB, which is essentially a base station (the reasons for calling a base station NodeB date back to 3G days). A gNB base station consists of two logical nodes: a gNB-Centralized Unit (gNB-CU) and gNB-Distributed Unit (gNB-DU). Thanks to our old friend Martin Sauterfor tracking down the original of the “g” (no, it does not mean gigabit…). Lesson over.

Key Quote:

“Unlike some of the incremental 5G technology announcements we’ve seen lately, tests like the one we conducted are significant advancements in the development of 5G technology,” said Bill Stone, VP Technology Development and Planning, Verizon. “By taking these tests out of the lab and into the field, we’re replicating the experience users will ultimately have in a 5G mobility environment.”

Original Press Release:

5G on the move: Verizon and Nokia complete first 5G NR mobility call