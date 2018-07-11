5G is worrying because it’s so good

As a telco product guy, Petja Heimbach says he has a slight problem. “Best effort using 5G will be fantastic and the best network will deliver everything at its best.” So, he asks, what could he deliver from a telco product and service perspective that couldn’t also be delivered by his OTT competitors?

One key to this telco conundrum, he maintains, is to have a universal rich messaging platform (available by default on every mobile device, like SMS) and build more functionality - especially commercial functionality - on top of it over time. With integrated communications, including augmented and virtual reality apps expected to be on a charge over the next five years, he believes that telcos armed with 5G and RCS (Rich Communication Services, or something like it), will be able to deliver a superior experience.

Filmed at: 5G World 2018, London, UK