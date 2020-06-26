What’s up with… Keysight, Huawei, Quectel
- Keysight splashes $330m on an automation acquisition
- The latest on the political pawn that is Huawei
- Wireless module maker Quectel teams with Ericsson, DT, Qualcomm
A test sector automation acquisition and the latest headline-grabbing developments in the Huawei Technologies saga provide our news amuse-bouche today.
- Keysight Technologies has acquired Eggplant for $330 million (which surely makes it the most expensive aubergine in history, say our British and Irish readers…). Eggplant is a “software test automation platform provider that uses artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics to automate test creation and test execution,” according to Keysight.
- Huawei has been given the go-ahead by local authorities to build a £1 billion R&D centre in Cambridge, UK, reports the BBC. Whether the centre actually gets built might depend on which way the wind is blowing in government circles, as we have reported previously…
- Meanwhile, the Chinese vendor has been included in a list of companies with current business operations in the US that the country’s Department of Defense says have links to the Chinese military: China Telecom is also on the list, according to Axios.
- Ericsson has collaborated with industrial wireless router specialist Phoenix Contact and cellular and GNSS (global navigation satellite system) modules supplier Quectel to develop an “industrial 5G router for private networks.”
- Sticking with Quectel… It has collaborated with Deutsche Telekom, wireless chip giant Qualcomm and solution provider Redtea Mobile to produce the first implementation of nuSIM, an “integrated SIM for the Internet of things (IoT).” According to DT, “nuSIM removes the physical SIM – a perfect fit for mobile IoT applications when cost- and power-efficiency paired with unique design advantages are important factors.” The news comes just days before DT spins out its IoT unit as a separate company.
- Swisscom is preparing customers for the sunsetting of its 2G (or GSM-based) mobile network at the end of 2020. It was originally launched as NATAL D in 1992. Swisscom says it will support any users of 2G services to “switch to a new device.”
- U.S. Cellular has joined the O-RAN Alliance, the industry body that is developing specifications to be used in open RAN systems. “As U.S. Cellular continues its multi-year plan to deploy 5G throughout its footprint, open RAN architecture can help accelerate delivery of advanced 5G capabilities to customers,” it noted in its announcement. The operator also recently joined the Open RAN Policy Coalition, an open RAN pressure group.
- US operator Windstream has had its restructuring plan approved and is aiming to emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as a private company in August.
- Pan-African network operator Liquid Telecom has reported a 17.5% year-on-year rise in revenues to almost $796 million for the 12 months to the end of February, reports Tech Central. The news comes as Liquid Telecom announces it has extended its collaboration with VSAT operator Intelsat to cover more of Africa’s land mass with Internet connectivity.
- Accenture reported a slight year-on-year dip in fiscal third quarter (three months to May 31) revenues to $2.2 billion for its Communications, Media and Technology group.
- The staff, TelecomTV
