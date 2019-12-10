Ericsson study predicts Matrix-like 'Internet of Senses' by 2030

In a game of choose your own dystopian adventure, Ericsson's Consumer Lab has rolled its many, many-sided dice and landed on The Matrix.

Or something that conjures up a few memories of that film, at least. Not the bits about wearing skin-tight PVC to a goth club and getting sweaty to Rob Zombie, but rather the idea that people will spend time inhabiting richly rendered virtual worlds that stimulate every one of their senses.

Ericsson surveyed more than 7,500 early adopters spread across 15 major cities worldwide – including Delhi, London, New York, San Francisco, Sao Paulo, Shanghai, Sydney and Tokyo – to gauge their expectations of how the digital world will look by 2030.

The results paint a picture of an emerging Internet of Senses, so called because peoples' online experiences will extend to touch, taste and smell, as well as just plain old sight and hearing.

For instance, 44 percent of respondents predict that by 2030, there will be devices that can change the flavour of food to your liking. Around 60 percent expect to be able to smell aromas from places they 'visit' virtually, like a pine forest, for example. More than 60 percent expect touchscreens to give them richer haptic feedback. In addition, 70 percent of respondents predicted that by the end of the next decade, virtual worlds will be indistinguishable from physical reality.

"We often imagine the future as a linear development from today. But we already need to consider what opportunities and challenges a world where all human senses are digitalised will bring," said Dr Michael Björn, head of research agenda, Ericsson Consumer & IndustryLab, and report co-author. "For example, it could play a significant role in climate action and carbon footprint reduction. Many activities can be digitalised to reduce their climate impact. You could go to work, go on vacation, and travel the world, all from your home."

Indeed, by 2030, your smug, vaguely-condescending, probably vegan, self-professed Instagram-influencer friend may brag about how they visited Angkor Wat virtually rather than physically, because the latter is bad for the environment. They'll be right, of course, but they'll still be really annoying. Perhaps then virtual reality will one day create the perfect peer group to act as an ego-boosting entourage that will never make you feel less worthy about your lack of cultural capital.