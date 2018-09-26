Streaming players to be hit by European cultural quotas

This month the European Commission announced that the EU would push ahead with content quotas for online streaming services, forcing streamers to support local content. The idea is that such a scheme would help promote cultural diversity and stimulate more locally produced film and online video content. The new rules will affect (as they were designed to do) Netflix and Amazon Prime particularly and will mean that at least 30 per cent of their on-demand streaming content must be productions made in the EU member states where those services are provided. To help prevent compliance get-arounds, the local content must be clearly displayed and easy to find.

According to Ampere Analysis (which tracks Europe’s media market) the regulations look like requiring SVoD providers to furnish at least 30% of their catalogues with European-originated content. The exact details aren’t yet available but Ampere expects that Netflix, for instance, may have to add over 4000 hours of European content or nearly 800 European titles to its UK catalogue to meet the new quotas. Amazon Prime would have to add nearly 2000 hours or 400 titles to its UK catalogue.

The new euro quotas could be implemented by the end of this year.

The directive is unlikely to go down well in the US where European cultural protectionism has long crystalised differences between Europe and the US over content, culture and state support, although Trump’s recent comments on patriotism as an alternative to globalism might (logically) indicate a softening on that score.

European policies to protect language and culture are long standing: cinemas and broadcasters can currently be made to screen a proportion of locally produced content, often as part of a programme to support minority languages. Even the UK (which usually has a more relaxed attitude to the import of US culture) was demanding local content cinema quotas as recently as the 1970s. This gave rise to what were soon referred to as ‘Quota Quickies’ which were of such excruciatingly bad quality that they were ended out of sheer embarrassment.

The SVOD providers are already upping their spend on their own content as they try to tackle what they hope will be the next growth phase. They don’t have to actually self-produce local content to meet their quotas, but at least some of their original commissioning is likely to be for local production as they ferret out new customer segments to package content for.