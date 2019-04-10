Could local streaming services be a valuable niche for telcos?

Video-based business models are of increasing interest to CSPs with DSP aspirations. From wirelessly supported video production (live events, sports coverage and so on); streamed video delivery to mobile and wired devices and on and up to challenging global players such as Netflix in the booming content streaming market. Recent headline grabbers along these lines include AT&T’s foray in international video services ( see - AT&T going global with video service).

That’s one strategy, but there may also be value to be found at the other end of the streaming spectrum (as it were).

As local newspapers fold and conventional national and regional TV/video services can’t quite fill the media gap, the research indicates that there’s room for new business models to infill.

Streaming delivery with geographic awareness might be one model that next gen local media requires and that 4G/5G can delive. Research conducted in the US into potential customers implies there might be some sort of future in it. According the results of a survey conducted online by The Harris Poll on behalf of ZypMedia, nearly half a sample of US consumers were already tuning in to both local streaming services or free ad-supported services.