AT&T going global with video service

I've had the score from The Sound of Music running through my head since AT&T chief executive Randall Stephenson told the UBS Global Media and Communications Conference on Tuesday that his company is "climbing every cell tower," as it builds out its first responder network, turns up spectrum and installs 5G antennas. Time for a flick through the Christmas Radio Times, methinks.

The fact that I could soon be able to watch the aforementioned musical extravaganza on an AT&T video service even though I do not live in the US was news to me.

AT&T is working hard on its strategy to transform itself into a full digital services provider, developing its TV and video service offerings with a view to targeting all segments of the market, from full DirecTV bundles to the thin client OTT offering it aims to launch early next year and other low-cost options.

Further, it is working on a direct-to-consumer streaming service from its Warner Media business that will debut in the US next year. Its goal is "not to become another Netflix," Stephenson said, but was quick to point out that while his recent comments about the latter being "a warehouse of content" were not intended derogatorily.

While mirroring Netflix – which buys Warner Media content – is not AT&T's ambition, it is clear that it needs to have a content-heavy consumer product because wholesale business models are facing considerable disruption. Its planned service will be based around the core HBO movie platform plus original programming and the Warner Bros content library. Initially it will be available only in the US, but the brands and content the telco acquired through its US$85 billion purchase of Time Warner, now badged as Warner Media, earlier this year are attractive globally, Stephenson said. Incidentally, the government's appeal against the AT&T/Time Warner tie-up gets underway in Washington DC today, but the telco insists it is confident the deal will stand. It expects the court to rule in the first quarter of next year.

Launching a TV product internationally would be no mean feat, in no small part due to the complex existing content distribution relationships the firm has with service providers. Stephenson gave the UK's Sky as an example, since it carries a lot of HBO content. Distribution relationships are very important "and you don't want to disrupt them," he said.

As a result, AT&T "can't put a product out there tomorrow...We're going to have to figure this out," Stephenson said. "We'll probably be very market-specific," which will take more time, he said.