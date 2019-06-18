Comcast launches eye control for television
Jun 18, 2019
- More than 48 million people in the US live with physical disabilities
- The most profoundly disabled can lose control of all their limbs, making mechanical tasks - such as changing TV channels - all but impossible
- Comcast has a system which uses eye control to channel-flip (and more)
Comcast claims its X1 eye control system will allow viewers to change the channel, set a recording, search for a show and more, using a web page remote control that works seamlessly with existing eye gaze hardware and software.
To make X1 eye control work, Xfinity customers visit xfin.tv/access and use their credentials to pair the web-based remote with their set-top-box. From that point forward, each time the customer gazes at a button, the web-based remote sends the corresponding command to the television.
Philadelphia resident Jimmy Curran has Spinal Muscular Atrophy, a condition that affects the part of the nervous system that controls muscle movement. Jimmy was amongst the first customers to get the new X1 eye control technology. You can watch Jimmy’s story above.
