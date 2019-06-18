Comcast launches eye control for television

Comcast claims its X1 eye control system will allow viewers to change the channel, set a recording, search for a show and more, using a web page remote control that works seamlessly with existing eye gaze hardware and software.

To make X1 eye control work, Xfinity customers visit xfin.tv/access and use their credentials to pair the web-based remote with their set-top-box. From that point forward, each time the customer gazes at a button, the web-based remote sends the corresponding command to the television.

Philadelphia resident Jimmy Curran has Spinal Muscular Atrophy, a condition that affects the part of the nervous system that controls muscle movement. Jimmy was amongst the first customers to get the new X1 eye control technology. You can watch Jimmy’s story above.