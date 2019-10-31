Twitter bans political ads as Facebook coughs up £500K to UK watchdog

Doubtless Dorsey wants to have a few of his bases covered in the likely event that Putin has a crack at influencing the result of the upcoming UK election and next year's US election.

Zuckerberg has certainly been busy covering his bases.

Facebook this week agreed a settlement with the UK Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) that will see the social network pay the £500,000 fine imposed on it after Cambridge Analytica harvested millions of users' personal data without their consent for political advertising purposes. It will also drop its appeal against the fine.

According to financial results published yesterday, Facebook earned $6.1 billion in the third quarter. If this quarter is anything like the last one, it'll take Facebook just over 10 minutes to make enough money to pay off the ICO's penalty.

In return for its £500,000 wrist-slap, Facebook doesn't have to admit any liability.

"As we have said before, we wish we had done more to investigate claims about Cambridge Analytica in 2015. We made major changes to our platform back then, significantly restricting the information which app developers could access. Protecting people's information and privacy is a top priority for Facebook, and we are continuing to build new controls to help people protect and manage their information," said Facebook's associate general counsel Harry Kinmonth, in a statement.

"We are pleased to hear that Facebook has taken, and will continue to take, significant steps to comply with the fundamental principles of data protection," said James Dipple-Johnstone, deputy commissioner of the ICO.

"The ICO's main concern was that UK citizen data was exposed to a serious risk of harm. Protection of personal information and personal privacy is of fundamental importance, not only for the rights of individuals, but also as we now know, for the preservation of a strong democracy," he said.

The settlement means Facebook can get on with its own investigation into what happened with Cambridge Analytica, and presumably keep quiet about any damaging revelations it might uncover.