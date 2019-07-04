VMware evolves service assurance to support digital transformation and the telco cloud

Root cause analysis is the ability to identify issues across the whole network, based on a variety of symptoms, and can encompass aspects as diverse as quality and SLA management as well as business impact prioritization. This level of detail is extremely important to VMware's customers who increasingly require the capability for SD-WAN to be monitored and managed in conjunction with the telecoms network itself. CSPs can now prioritize their responses to incidents according to business priorities versus network alarms.

As Nasser Zitout says, "SD-WAN is the way WAN is going to be done for the next few decades." Adoption of the technology has been enormous, with SMEs, large enterprises and telcos prioritizing innovation at the network edge. Gabriele di Piazza adds that more than fifty Tier 1 and Tier 2 carriers around the world (including North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia) have deployed VMware solutions to transform their networks and get 5G ready, faster.

CSPs are in the midst of a network transformation as they plan their evolution from 4G to 5G networks. Ensuring reliability, availability and QoS in their networks is paramount to their success. VMware provides a cloud-delivered SD-WAN solution with integrated service assurance that enables CSPs to build and expand their services portfolio, create new value for customers and compete effectively in the new cloud economy.