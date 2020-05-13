Orange Poland flexes its digital services muscle

The Covid-19 pandemic will accelerate the digital services strategies of communications service providers (CSPs) and result in more innovative propositions such as Orange Flex, which has transformed the mobile customer service landscape in Poland, noted Mariusz Gaca, Vice President at the Polish operator, during the DSP Leaders World Forum 2020 discussion The Evolution of Customer Services.

Gaca says he believes that “all digital brands will accelerate now… the eight weeks of Covid-19 has been like two years of acceleration,” he stated as he explained how Orange Flex customers, of which there are now more than 40,000, go through the whole onboarding and service activation process (using an eSIM) themselves. “This is a real-time service completely designed from scratch for the digital world and provide a digital customer experience,” added the Orange Poland executive.

The starting point for the development of the Flex service, which has now been available for just over a year, was the needs of customers, particularly those in the younger demographic, though Gaca noted that the majority of early users are in the 30-35 years old age bracket.

That focus on what customers want, and avoiding unwelcome and unexpected changes, is table stakes for modern CSPs, noted Dan Ford, SVP & GM, Communications, Vlocity, and Marianne Waite, Inclusive Brand Director, Valuable 500, who also delved into the different ways in which mobile operators are starting to engage with customers and be more inclusive: Waite noted that there is a significant and largely unaddressed market of vulnerable, disabled and older users.

