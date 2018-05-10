Vivo expands Netcracker's service management as part of large-scale digital transformation

Netcracker's Solution to Optimize Service Activation for Vivo's Business and Consumer Mobile Subscribers

WALTHAM, MA — May 10, 2018 —

Netcracker Technology announced today that Vivo, Telefónica Group’s Brazilian subsidiary, has upgraded and expanded its use of Netcracker’s Service Management solution. The solution will help Vivo standardize provisioning and activation for all B2B and B2C mobile services.

Vivo is the leading communications service provider in Brazil, delivering fixed-line and mobile voice, television and internet broadband services to approximately 97 million customers across the country.

Upgrading and expanding Netcracker’s Service Management solution is part of Vivo’s larger digital transformation and will enable Vivo to accelerate core mobile service delivery and management, ensuring speedy activation, provisioning and assurance. This expansion comes shortly after the announcement that Vivo extended its use of Netcracker’​s Revenue Management solution.