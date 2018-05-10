Vivo expands Netcracker's service management as part of large-scale digital transformation
Via Netcracker
May 10, 2018
Netcracker's Solution to Optimize Service Activation for Vivo's Business and Consumer Mobile Subscribers
WALTHAM, MA — May 10, 2018 —
Netcracker Technology announced today that Vivo, Telefónica Group’s Brazilian subsidiary, has upgraded and expanded its use of Netcracker’s Service Management solution. The solution will help Vivo standardize provisioning and activation for all B2B and B2C mobile services.
Vivo is the leading communications service provider in Brazil, delivering fixed-line and mobile voice, television and internet broadband services to approximately 97 million customers across the country.
Upgrading and expanding Netcracker’s Service Management solution is part of Vivo’s larger digital transformation and will enable Vivo to accelerate core mobile service delivery and management, ensuring speedy activation, provisioning and assurance. This expansion comes shortly after the announcement that Vivo extended its use of Netcracker’s Revenue Management solution.
“Netcracker’s proven ability to deliver sophisticated solutions that enable and support digital transformation strategies largely influenced our decision to upgrade and expand our use of its service management platform,” said Adriana Lika, IT Director at Vivo. “By standardizing and streamlining the way we activate and provision mobile services, we will be able to provide our customers with a better experience.”
“In order to keep up with the demands from millions of subscribers in the rapidly digitalizing Latin American market, it’s critical for service providers to be agile,” said Fabio Gatto, General Manager of Latin America at Netcracker. “We are excited to continue working with Vivo and be the provider of choice for revenue and service management.”
Email Newsletters
Stay up to date with the latest industry developments: sign up to receive TelecomTV's top news and videos plus exclusive subscriber-only content direct to your inbox – including our daily news briefing and weekly wrap.