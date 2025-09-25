Swisscom unveils sovereign AI assistant

Swisscom has developed a home-grown, sovereign AI assistant called myAI that, the telco states, “has been designed with the Swiss public in mind and, as such, meets rigorous data protection and transparency requirements”.

The application, which has been “developed in Switzerland for Switzerland”, is being made available free of charge until the end of this year. It includes functions such as data analysis, text generation and image generation.

Swisscom, which has long been investing in domestic AI infrastructure and developing sovereign AI services for the enterprise sector, is keen to highlight how myAI differs from generative AI (GenAI) tools that have not been developed specifically for the Swiss market. “Many international providers are unable to cater to local requirements… the myAI chatbot has been designed to meet the highest standards of user data protection,” noted the telco in this announcement.

The operator continued: “In contrast to international platforms, Swisscom guarantees that user data will not be used for profiling, third-party processing or to train LLMs [large language models].”

Dirk Wierzbitzki, the operator’s head of residential customers, stated: “myAI is our vision of how AI should be: Trustworthy, understandable and customer focused. In line with our call to ‘Discover your possibilities’, we are combining innovation and trust, and taking responsibility for a secure digital future.”

That security and development is enabled by US technology, though. The myAI data is processed and hosted on an AWS (Amazon Web Services) cloud platform and uses Anthropic’s Claude Sonnet 4 hybrid reasoning model, which is provided via AWS Bedrock, the hyperscaler’s managed service that provides access to multiple foundational models.

Swisscom, though, is at pains to point out that all the processes happen on Swiss soil and everything is “entirely under Swisscom’s control”. It also notes that it “continually checks” other LLMs for “future integration into myAI”.

The Pro version of myAI can be used for free until the end of the year, after which it will cost 14.90 Swiss francs ($18.70) per month, while the “basic” version will remain free of charge.

