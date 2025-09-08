SKT injects funds, agentic AI smarts into TimeTree

SK Telecom (SKT) has invested in Tokyo, Japan-based schedule-sharing specialist TimeTree and is applying its agentic AI to its new partner’s platform in its latest bid to exert its AI influence on an international scale.

The telco and self-styled AI company – which late last year revamped its operations, portfolio and structure to reflect its planned future as a provider of communications and AI services – has long been investing in its own AI infrastructure, applications and operations, as well as in key AI partners such as Anthropic.

Now SKT has invested 2.2bn yen ($14.8m) in TimeTree and is to “jointly develop AI agent services” with its new partner, which has approximately 67 million users worldwide for its schedule-sharing application. SKT “views TimeTree’s extensive data assets and global user base as crucial resources for advancing its AI agent services and expanding into overseas markets,” noted SKT in this announcement.



SKT is aiming to apply its “AI agent technologies and commercialisation expertise” gained through the development and operation of its A-dot (A.) personal assistant, including the ‘Agentic Workflow’ technology that was added to A. in August.

The South Korean company added that it “plans to implement features such as proactive recommendations and personalised calendar management in the TimeTree app. Looking ahead, it aims to evolve the service into an active AI platform capable of suggesting optimised activities and events tailored to users’ schedules, usage patterns and preferences.”

Chajin Park, CEO of TimeTree, stated: “The essence of TimeTree’s AI agent is to use schedules as natural action triggers. SK Telecom recognised both our unique approach and the value of our 67-million-user dataset, making SK Telecom not only our lead investor but also a true strategic partner. This alliance marks a turning point as we expand from Japan to Korea and beyond, leading a new paradigm of schedule-centred AI.”

- Ray Le Maistre, Editorial Director, TelecomTV