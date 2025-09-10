Indonesia’s Telkomsel targets new data revenue stream with Mobileum

Network analytics and business support system (BSS) vendor Mobileum has teamed up with telco Telkomsel to generate useful data sets that can help enterprises in Indonesia grow their businesses, innovate and cut costs.

Essentially, Mobileum is going to apply its Deep Network Analytics (DNA) platform – which “uses machine learning and geo-analytics models to unlock the hidden value of network data” – to Telkomsel’s network and customer data, making use of the vendor’s “expertise in transforming massive, complex telco data insights, into real-time, multi-dimensional AI insights”. Telkomsel ended 2024 with about 160 million mobile and 9.6 million fixed broadband customers.

The partners will then provide enterprises “with the intelligence to personalise experiences, optimise engagement, and scale effectively in a dynamic market,” according to Mobileum.

Enterprise customers will “gain access to real-time market intelligence, behavioral analytics, and flexible commercial models delivered through responsible, insight-driven solutions that support strategic decision-making and align with evolving data governance standards,” noted the partners.

The initial data sets to be offered include: Market share insights for ride-hailing, food delivery, electric vehicle and mobile banking apps; behavioral analytics across video, ecommerce, travel, health and education platforms; and smart home and broadband user profiling that can be used to develop digital services.

“At Telkomsel, we are committed to accelerating Indonesia’s digital ecosystem by equipping businesses with the innovative and impactful solutions they need to thrive,” stated Telkomsel’s VP of data solutions and digital financial services, Alfian Manullang. “This partnership enhances our ability to provide timely, AI data-driven insights that help enterprises innovate faster, operate more efficiently and uncover new opportunities for sustainable growth.”

Mobileum’s chief revenue officer, Raja Hussain, added: “Today’s enterprises, especially digital-first players like SuperApp providers, need real-time, multi-dimensional insights to stay ahead. Through this partnership, Telkomsel leverages Mobileum’s AI-powered analytics engine to process telco data insights within a controlled and secure environment, ensuring full compliance with local data sovereignty principles that helps businesses improve engagement, benchmark performance and deliver more personalised experiences.”

- Ray Le Maistre, Editorial Director, TelecomTV