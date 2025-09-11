DT teams up on agentic AI, updates on T Cloud

Deutsche Telekom has teamed up with Berlin-based workflow automation specialist n8n to jointly develop Agentic AI solutions for medium-sized enterprise customers.

Its new partner is a specialist in the “digitisation of repetitive workflows,” according to DT, which will work with n8n on the development of AI agents for a broad range of tasks, from accounting to marketing and logistics. DT describes n8n as a startup that is “popular with developers and investors [and] currently valued far beyond the threshold of €1bn”.

Maximilian Ahrens, managing director at the T Digital unit of Telekom Deutschland, stated in this announcement: “We are very proud that we are working with what is currently the most prominent tech startup from Germany. With n8n’s platform and technology, we make it easy for our customers to implement AI-supported processes and future-proof their business.”

In March, n8n raised €55m in a Series B round of funding that reportedly valued the company at about €250m: Recent reports suggest venture capital firm Accel is to lead another round of funding, believed to be for hundreds of millions of euros, that would value the company at more than €2bn.

More than 230,000 companies and developers are already using n8n’s low-code platform, which allows users to create AI agents using little or no code and enables the integration of third-party applications. DT and n8n will develop AI agents around three different models: Out-of-the-box standard AI agents for simple tasks, such as appointment finders or interactive voice response systems (IVR); AI agent modular systems for creating custom agent workflows via drag-and-drop interactions; and fully bespoke AI agent flows with customised services to suit the specific needs of the enterprise.

Elsewhere in DT’s AI world, it has teamed up with Solos, a developer of smart glasses and “wearable AI”, to “advance the role of smart glasses in everyday life”. The companies are demonstrating an AI-powered cooking app at Deutsche Telekom’s Digital X event in Cologne: The demo shows how everyday glasses can be transformed into “an immersive culinary assistant” – see this announcement for more details.

T Cloud update

In late June, DT announced the formation of T Cloud, which pulls together the various cloud services offered by T-Systems, the telco’s B2B division and Telekom Deutschland, its domestic business into one operation under the leadership of Lars Neumann.

The driving force for the move is one of the growing trends in telecom, AI and IT services – sovereign services.

Now DT has fleshed out its T-Cloud proposition, highlighting, once again, that the operator “is focusing on the growing demand for sovereign solutions in Europe,” with the T Cloud offerings “provided to customers at different levels of sovereignty” based on an integrated multi-cloud approach. “In addition to hyperscaler cloud solutions and consulting services, T Cloud also offers Telekom's own cloud infrastructures,” the operator noted.

The T Cloud portfolio comprises:

T Cloud Service: This offers customers support in selecting solutions based on their workflow and type of data, and assists with data migration.

T Cloud Public: Providing European public cloud solutions that meet “the highest security and compliance requirements – operated in highly secure, certified datacentres in Germany, the Netherlands and Switzerland”.



T Cloud Private: A private cloud platform for businesses that includes “a secure and cost-effective way to migrate SAP applications to the cloud and provides targeted support for digital transformation”.



T Cloud AIaa: DT will launch its Industrial AI Cloud, in cooperation with Nvidia, in 2026 to “provide a secure, fast and sovereign infrastructure for datacentres, operations, sales, security and AI solutions.” DT and Nvidia announced their AI Gigafactory plans in mid-June this year.

Customers can “choose the level and combination of functionality and sovereignty” based on their specific needs, with DT aiming to meet the data, operational and technology sovereignty needs of enterprises.

Head of T Cloud, Lars Neumann, stated: “T Cloud combines economically viable cloud solutions for medium-sized and large enterprises. It combines digital sovereignty with investment security and sustainable benefits – locally anchored, globally connectable, tailored to the needs of the customer.”

- Ray Le Maistre, Editorial Director, TelecomTV