Zain pushes for gender diversity in Middle East

Zain Group, which has telecoms operations in eight markets across Middle East and Africa, has introduced what it says is “one of the most progressive and innovative human resources policies in the region”, providing female employees who become new mothers with four months of paid maternity leave, with a flexible schedule for returning to work. It follows the recent creation of a Chief Inclusion and Diversity Officer role within the Group to support a gender diverse workforce.

Bravo for Zain, another small step forward but there is still a very long way to go. Leadership is very much a top-down affair, and all changes to a corporation’s culture must be supported and reflected by the senior management and Board. Yet the number of women in senior Board and management positions is still way behind parity. A report from about a year ago from the GSMA and recruitment firm Russell Reynolds Associates (and let’s hope there’s an update published at next month’s MWC event) calculates that only 12 per cent of executives at telecoms companies are women – almost half the norm for the technology sector, which is shocking. It found that a slightly better 19 per cent of telecoms Board members were women. Slightly better, but still woeful.

An independent UK Government review was set up in 2016 to increase the number of women in senior positions in FTSE 350 companies. The Hampton-Alexander Review set a target of a minimum of 33 per cent women’s representation on their Boards by 2020.

“All FTSE companies adrift from 33 per cent women’s representation on their Boards and in leadership, need to rise to today’s challenge from the investment community and take swift action to address the lack of women in their top teams,” commented Review Chair Sir Philip Hampton. “The gap between those working hard to improve gender balance and those doing very little, has never been more obvious.”

Returning to our own industry, the annual barometer of all things telecoms is the MWC event in Barcelona every February. At the 2018 event, 24 per cent of attendees were female, while the number increased slightly to 28 per cent for speakers. Of the 41 keynoters, only 12 were women. In fact, an enlightening graphic from Quartz shows that these figures are somewhat misleading, as half of the women listed as speaking at keynote sessions were on a single panel (focused on women in telecoms) on the final day…

MWC does better than most, but still the gender gap shows no sign of closing yet. Looking at this year’s line-up so far (not yet finalised) shows that seven out of 20 keynotes (35 per cent) are women, and an estimated 136 out of 470 speakers overall are women (29 per cent).

But there is a ray of light; Russell Reynolds Associates found that there is quite good diversity at the lower levels of the telecoms workforce – in some regions at least. At the time of the survey, in Europe, 43 per cent of junior roles were occupied by women. In North America this figure was 40 per cent, although in Asia Pacific it plummeted to 28 per cent. However, just to add a final damper on the situation, this talent is reportedly not being developed and retained to an executive level.

