Verizon says goodbye to the wireline/wireless split with major reorganisation
- Creates 3 customer-facing areas: Consumer, Business and Media
- No longer an operational split between wireline and wireless
- Ronan Dunne to lead Consumer, Tami Erwin to lead Business
- Designed to “optimise growth opportunities in 5G era”
So long wireless and wireline, you served us well but your time has long passed. Do we really care about how much of an end-to-end connection is over the fixed network and how much is wireless? Does separating the two make any sense operationally when all our customers want is simply the best possible connection for their needs? Verizon concurs and has today announced a major corporate reorganisation.
New CEO Hans Vestberg wasted no time in stamping his mark on the company, and former O2 CEO Ronan Dunne finally gets to carve out his own space. The CSP has decided upon a simple new operating structure focused on three customer-facing areas: Consumer, Business and Verizon Media Group / Oath (although the later could do with some branding work), all supported by a network and IT organisation. Changes will come into effect from January next year.
Ronan Dunne moves from being EVP and President of Verizon Wireless to lead the Consumer Group, which also includes wireless wholesale. Tami Erwin moves from EVP of Wireless Operations to lead the Business Group, which covers SMEs, government sales, wireline wholesale and the Verizon Connect telematic business. Guru Gowrappan keeps his chair as Oath CEO to lead the Verizon Media Group / Oath business, which reportedly sits at “the intersection of media, advertising and technology”. Kyle Malady, currently chief network operations officer and CTO, heads up the supporting Global Network and Technology organisation.
Key Quote:
- “This new structure reflects a clear strategy that starts with Verizon customers,” said CEO Hans Vestberg. “We’re building on our network transformation efforts and the Intelligent Edge architecture to deliver new customer experiences and optimise the growth opportunities we see as leaders in the 5G era.”
Original Press Release:
Verizon realigns organization structure to optimize growth opportunities in 5G era
NEW YORK – To deliver new best-in-class customer experiences and to ensure first-to-market leadership in the 5G era, Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) today announced a new operating structure focused on three customer-facing areas: Consumer, Business and Verizon Media Group / Oath.
These groups will be supported by a network and IT organization, and corporate-wide staff functions. The changes will be effective Jan. 1, 2019. Verizon expects to transition to financial reporting under the new structure during second-quarter 2019.
“This new structure reflects a clear strategy that starts with Verizon customers,” said CEO Hans Vestberg. “We’re building on our network transformation efforts and the Intelligent Edge architecture to deliver new customer experiences and optimize the growth opportunities we see as leaders in the 5G era. We’re focused on how our technology can benefit customers’ lives and society at large.”
Verizon Consumer Group will include the consumer segment for both the company’s wireless and wireline businesses, including wireless wholesale. It will be led by Ronan Dunne, currently executive vice president and president of Verizon Wireless.
Verizon Business Group will include the wireless and wireline enterprise, small and medium business, and government businesses, as well as wireline wholesale and Verizon Connect, the company’s telematics business. It will be led by Tami Erwin, currently executive vice president - Wireless Operations.
Verizon Media Group / Oath sits at the intersection of media, advertising and technology, helping people access and receive media, entertainment, gaming, news, commerce and other services. It will be led by Guru Gowrappan, who was previously announced as Oath CEO.
Verizon’s Global Network & Technology organization, which will serve all company operations, will be led by Kyle Malady, currently chief network operations officer and chief technology officer.
There are no changes in leadership for company-wide staff functions.
Email Newsletters
Stay up to date with the latest industry developments: sign up to receive TelecomTV's top news and videos plus exclusive subscriber-only content direct to your inbox – including our daily news briefing and weekly wrap.