Verizon says goodbye to the wireline/wireless split with major reorganisation

So long wireless and wireline, you served us well but your time has long passed. Do we really care about how much of an end-to-end connection is over the fixed network and how much is wireless? Does separating the two make any sense operationally when all our customers want is simply the best possible connection for their needs? Verizon concurs and has today announced a major corporate reorganisation.

New CEO Hans Vestberg wasted no time in stamping his mark on the company, and former O2 CEO Ronan Dunne finally gets to carve out his own space. The CSP has decided upon a simple new operating structure focused on three customer-facing areas: Consumer, Business and Verizon Media Group / Oath (although the later could do with some branding work), all supported by a network and IT organisation. Changes will come into effect from January next year.

Ronan Dunne moves from being EVP and President of Verizon Wireless to lead the Consumer Group, which also includes wireless wholesale. Tami Erwin moves from EVP of Wireless Operations to lead the Business Group, which covers SMEs, government sales, wireline wholesale and the Verizon Connect telematic business. Guru Gowrappan keeps his chair as Oath CEO to lead the Verizon Media Group / Oath business, which reportedly sits at “the intersection of media, advertising and technology”. Kyle Malady, currently chief network operations officer and CTO, heads up the supporting Global Network and Technology organisation.

Key Quote:

“This new structure reflects a clear strategy that starts with Verizon customers,” said CEO Hans Vestberg. “We’re building on our network transformation efforts and the Intelligent Edge architecture to deliver new customer experiences and optimise the growth opportunities we see as leaders in the 5G era.”

Original Press Release:

Verizon realigns organization structure to optimize growth opportunities in 5G era