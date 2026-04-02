Spark, NTT Docomo announce D2D services

Direct-to-device (D2D) satellite services, which enable mobile users with regular smartphones to use some services when they are beyond the reach of their service provider’s terrestrial network, are proliferating, with the latest launches taking place in the Asia-Pacific region.

And as is often the case, SpaceX’s Starlink Mobile, which is preparing to launch the second iteration of its D2D constellation (dubbed V2), is enabling the services with its low-earth orbit (LEO) constellation that currently comprises about 650 satellites with 4G/LTE technology payloads that are already in orbit.

In New Zealand, Spark has launched Spark Satellite, which enables data and text applications to the operator’s mobile customers, some of which are getting the service as a free add-on to their existing packages, while others who are not signed up to eligible packages will need to pay NZ$10 (US$5.70) per month.

Spark’s chief commercial officer, Mark Beder, noted: “By including satellite data alongside texting, we’re supporting New Zealanders to stay connected in as many ways as possible, wherever life takes them. Data can be used on selected satellite-ready apps people already rely on – from calling or messaging through WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger to using practical tools like AccuWeather, Plan my Walk, or Google Maps.”

Spark isn’t the first operator in New Zealand to offer D2D services – in December 2024, One New Zealand (One NZ), also in partnership with Starlink, became the first mobile service provider in the world to launch a commercial D2D service.

Meanwhile, in Japan, NTT Docomo has announced (in Japanese) that its D2D service, dubbed Docomo Starlink Direct, will be available from 27 April, initially at no extra cost. The Japanese operator had signalled the imminent launch of the service in February.

This service allows you to check the weather, maps and your location even in mountainous areas, remote islands or at sea, where communication was previously unavailable,” noted Docomo. “Furthermore, in the event of a disaster, it enables you to secure a means of communication with your family,” it added.

One of Docomo’s main domestic rivals, SoftBank Corp – seemingly not wanting to look like it is behind the times – has also issued an announcement to say it is to offer D2D services via the Starlink Mobile constellation, though it noted in this short announcement (in Japanese) that “details such as the service launch date will be announced shortly”.

“This service will enable text messaging and data communication using certain compatible apps in areas where ground-based communication was previously unavailable, such as mountainous regions, remote islands and at sea, as well as in areas where ground communication facilities have been damaged during disasters, provided the device is compatible. Under its strong partnership with SpaceX, SoftBank will further strengthen its disaster relief and network resilience efforts, which it has focused on to date, aiming to expand its coverage area and provide a reliable communication environment for users,” the operator added.

Both NTT Docomo and SoftBank Corp. are playing catch-up with major domestic rival KDDI, which began its own collaboration with Starlink as long ago as 2023 and which launched a national D2D service called au Starlink in April last year.

Japan’s other main mobile operator, Rakuten Mobile, is also set to launch its D2D service this year, though its satellite partner is AST SpaceMobile, in which Rakuten Group has long been an investor.

And in the Phillipines, Globe Telecom recently completed its first live trial of D2D services with Starlink Mobile, with the operator noting that “the live pilot validated the technical performance, interoperability and overall user experience of satellite-to-mobile connectivity integrated with the Globe core network. Testing was conducted across multiple remote locations in Rizal, Batangas and Bataan,” it stated.

Globe added: “Following the live pilot tests, Globe and Starlink will expand testing scenarios to include additional locations and operational scalability. The next stage will focus on broader validation of various operational scenarios and functions, including stress testing and limitations, in preparation for Globe’s satellite-to-mobile commercial rollout, subject to regulatory approvals.”

- Ray Le Maistre, Editorial Director, TelecomTV