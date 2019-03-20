America Movil performs coup de grâce on NII Holdings

NII Holdings is set to be wound up after agreeing to sell its sole remaining operating unit Nextel Brazil to America Movil, a deal that signals the end of the brand's long and often bumpy journey in telecoms.

America Movil will pay $905 million for 100 percent of Nextel. In return it will get some much needed spectrum. The Mexico-based telco group has been constrained in Brazil by spectrum caps; however, regulator Anatel raised these in late 2018. This made it all the more likely that someone would make a move for Nextel, which holds valuable frequencies in Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo, but is the country's fifth-largest player.

America Movil, which offers services in Brazil under the Claro brand, will also gain a little over 3 million subscribers from the deal. That isn't much to write home about in such a large market, but competition between mobile operators is heating up. As Fitch pointed out in a research note last November, Claro and TIM have market shares of 25 percent and 24 percent respectively, while market leader Telefonica has 32 percent. A deal that gives Claro more spectrum and customers will help it to put clear daylight between itself and TIM.

"With this transaction, Claro...will consolidate its position as one of the leading telecommunication service providers in Brazil, strengthening its mobile network capacity, spectrum portfolio, subscriber base, coverage and quality, particularly in the cities of Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, the main markets in Brazil," said a brief statement from America Movil this week.

The Nextel deal is the latest in a string of acquisitions by major players in Central and Latin America. First America Movil shelled out €570 million for Telefonica's operations in Guatemala and El Salvador. Then Millicom entered talks to sell its LatAm business to Liberty Global before walking away and promptly agreeing to buy Telefonica's opcos in Panama, Costa Rica and Nicaragua for the princely sum of $1.65 billion.