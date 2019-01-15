Liberty LatAm's bid for regional dominance

Liberty will more than double its presence in Latin America if it proves successful in its bid to acquire Millicom, a deal that would push the latter, a long-time emerging markets specialist, off the global telecoms stage.

Both companies have confirmed that Liberty Latin America has made a preliminary offer for all of Millicom's shares, adding the usual caveat that at this stage there is no guarantee a deal will take place. Liberty added that its board "regularly evaluates all options to serve the best interests of the company...and will continue to do so," but said it will not comment further on the Millicom approach at this time.

Liberty is usually less coy about its ambitions. When Liberty Latin America launched in its current form in January last year, its chief executive Balan Nair described "significant prospects for long-term growth both organically as well as through strategic M&A," and the company has reiterated this stance on numerous occasions. Liberty wants to buy out rival players in Latin America and there aren't many to choose from; its punt for Millicom is clearly more than just speculative.

As it stands Liberty operates predominantly in and around the Caribbean, where its main rival is mobile operator Digicel. Competition guidelines would prevent any consolidation there. Much of the wider Latin American region is carved up between major international telecom groups, making acquisitions in many major South American markets either unlikely or financially unviable. There has been speculation over Telefonica's future in certain Central American countries though, many of which overlap with Millicom's footprint, which is another avenue Liberty could explore.

Acquiring Millicom would be a sizeable, but manageable deal for Liberty, extending its operations into a further seven markets in Central and South America and more than doubling its revenue base.

Millicom generated US$5.4 billion in turnover in 2017 (including its Honduras and Guatemala operations, which are not fully consolidated), while Liberty's revenue topped out at $3.6 billion. That would give a resulting merged outfit a revenue base of $9 billion, which, according to some quick calculations, would put it among the 40 biggest telcos in the world...or thereabouts.

That's quite a feat for an operator that came into existence in its current form only a year ago.