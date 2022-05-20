Rakuten Symphony pitches a pragmatic approach to telco sustainability

Rakuten Symphony is encouraging the telecom industry to start a conversation around ‘pragmatic sustainability’, which takes into account the total environmental cost of operations rather than benchmarking the footprint of networks at a component or chip level, the company’s CMO, Geoff Hollingworth, tells TelecomTV.

The approach suggests much more can be done across the telecoms sector to objectively assess the impact the industry has on the planet.

Hollingworth (pictured above) explained that Symphony, the Open RAN-focused vendor spin-out from Japanese mobile operator Rakuten Mobile, is working on an initiative to reframe how the industry should count its carbon emissions and its impact on sustainability, taking into account the total cost of the sector carbon footprint rather than just considering energy efficiency levels or looking just at the impact of technology deployments, for instance.

He suggested there could be a system that assesses everything involved in running a network and measuring how efficient companies could be across all their operations.

As an example, he noted that as it rolls out its networks, Rakuten Mobile not only adopts “the latest energy efficiency chipsets,” but also has the option to have “a system end-to-end view of the network” that includes important sustainability aspects. It has such insights because of the way its networks are run from a software and data point of view.

“The way we have traditionally run networks is almost like leaving the lights on in your house 24/7 – even if nobody’s there. What we are doing at Rakuten Mobile is building artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) models that [assess] how much energy is needed in different parts of the network at different times of the day, with different behaviour, so that we can then turn down the power consumption in all of the processes... because there’s nobody actually there at the moment,” Hollingworth explained.

Another solution Rakuten deems important for boosting sustainability through energy management is a specifically-designed distribution radio, part of the company’s Symware portfolio, which, instead of using a fan for cooling, uses passive heat dissipation by design. The box contains heat fins and, Hollingworth claims, “we’re not using any power to just cool the box because nature’s taking care of that.”