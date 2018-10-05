Hetnets look set to drive the $11 billion in-building wireless network market

It’s time to move on from seeing indoor wireless technology as a mutually exclusive, I win, you lose, winner takes all, sort of affair (which up to now it has been). But now there may be no further need for the old rivalries.

The underlying processing technologies and their supporting software are now so powerful that multiple indoor wireless networks are capable of being pressed into service together to serve as a so-called Hetnet (heterogeneous network).

According to ABI research (below) “in-building wireless systems are on the cusp of evolving to become very high throughput, multi-technology HetNets, converging LTE, 5G, Wi-Fi and 802.11ax, CBRS/OnGo, LAA and MulteFire.” So no more having to decide which route to choose, you will able to pick multi-choices from a range of indoor networks to suit device types or application performance requirements.

Recent assists towards this happy state include potential new rule-making by the FCC to allocate spectrum in the 6 GHz band to Wi-Fi. According to Wi-Fi proponent Claus Hetting, the move - initiated last year - could make more than 1 gigahertz of new unlicensed spectrum available, a vast improvement on the current allocation which has remained unchanged for more than a decade. Claus reckons the new spectrum will likely more than double the size of current Wi-Fi operating bands.

Add in further progress on private (indoors) LTE, LAA and MulteFire and you have a powerful hetnet line-up.