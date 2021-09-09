What’s up with... Telstra, Spirent, DriveNets

In today’s roundup... How Telstra is adapting its managed security services to the new world of work and Spirent’s updated look at 5G trends, plus much more!

Telstra has teamed up with cybersecurity specialist BlueVoyant to launch Telstra Cyber Detection and Response – Endpoint, a “fully managed 24/7 service that detects and responds to cyber attacks at the endpoint,” in Australia and New Zealand. The service is “a collaborative effort, bringing together Telstra’s Managed Security Services with BlueVoyant’s technology,” a cloud-based ingestion processing and analysis system. “Recent research suggests that the majority of Australia’s top companies will continue to use remote and hybrid work models into the foreseeable future,” notes Matthew O'Brien, Cyber Security Executive, Product and Technology, at Telstra. “In fact, it has become an embedded work practice, and is possibly one of the most profound shifts to come out of the pandemic. This means managing the endpoint through advanced detection and response capabilities is absolutely critical. Telstra’s partnership with BlueVoyant demonstrates our continued commitment to securing Australian businesses.” Read more.

Test system vendor Spirent has provided a mid-year update to its annual 5G Report which suggests, not surprisingly, that network operators are ramping up their 5G Standalone core activities (evaluation, testing and launches), with “large service providers looking to use multiple vendors while smaller telcos look for one key partner. Key challenges include supporting high release volumes and managing multi-vendor performance,” notes the vendor. Spirent also has some interesting insights into telco edge developments – “latency looks set to become a key battle ground for the hearts and minds of industry and enterprises” – while on 6G, “the industry is beginning to coalesce around some key themes, including THz frequencies, use of intelligent reconfigurable surfaces and metamaterials, open networking and network of networks (terrestrial cellular, NTN, subsea, and Wi-Fi convergence).”

A new survey commissioned by disruptive virtualized router vendor DriveNets and undertaken by Heavy Reading has found that, of the 100 service provider respondents to the survey, 35% are “already in the process of adopting modern cloud-native or disaggregated networks – from access to core – while more than 50% plan to do so within the next five years.” The survey also uncovered a great degree of dissatisfaction with traditional incumbent IP networking technology suppliers. “Either the incumbent suppliers adapt to meet the new requirements, or they will be replaced with more responsive players,” noted Sterling Perrin, Senior Principal Analyst at Heavy Reading and author of the white paper A Radical Network Change to Cloud. “Disaggregation is opening the IP market to new supplier choices that have not existed in decades, giving operators new power in the buyer-seller relationship." Read more.

Another open source effort worth noting is the prpl Foundation, a community-driven consortium dedicated to an open source and open API approach to carrier-grade software for broadband customer premises equipment (CPE). It has just announced the release of its prplMesh 2.0 software stack, eligible for Wi-Fi Alliance (WFA) EasyMesh Release 2 certification, for both Agent and Controller roles. It’s aiming to create a carrier-grade, production-worthy, open-source solution for managing Wi-Fi Access Points in CPE gateways and Wi-Fi Mesh Extenders, to provide best-in-class Wi-Fi coverage and seamless user experience.

Streaming specialist, Haivision has announced that Google Cloud has joined the SRT Alliance. Originally developed and pioneered by Haivision, SRT enables the delivery of high-quality and secure, low latency video across the public internet. Haivision made the Secure Reliable Transport (SRT) protocol and supporting technology stack open source in 2017 and formed the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. It now counts over 500 product, service, and solution provider members.

Apple looks set to unveil the iPhone 13 and more on 14 September, reports Macworld.

- The staff, TelecomTV