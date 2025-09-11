What’s up with… Ciena, telco capex, Samsung

In today’s industry news roundup: Ciena’s tech has been deployed for a quantum-safe networking project in Spain; telco capex has stabilised after a few years of decline, according to Dell’Oro; Samsung outlines its approach to AI-RAN; and more!

Spanish research network REDIMadrid has deployed optical equipment from Ciena for its End-to-End Quantum Secure Data Transport Project. The technology deployed is Ciena’s 6500 photonic line system, which “allows a quantum channel to operate seamlessly alongside existing dense wavelength division multiplexing (DWDM) traffic on the same fibre,” noted the vendor. “This marks a significant milestone in the realm of quantum secure data transport by demonstrating the ability to use quantum key distribution (QKD) technology over existing optical fibre networks,” added Ciena. “Working alongside Ciena, we are confident that this effort will pave the way for widespread adoption of quantum-secure networks, while strengthening the capabilities and reliability of REDIMadrid’s infrastructure in the MadQCI network,” said David Rincón, chief network engineer at REDIMadrid, which is managed by Imdea Software. “This represents a significant milestone in the advancement of quantum-secure data transport. By integrating quantum key distribution technology with optical infrastructure, we are taking a crucial step toward building next-generation networks that are not only more secure but also highly scalable and resilient,” added Rincón.



After a few years of decline, including an 8% year-on-year slump in 2024, the value of worldwide telco (capital expenditure) capex stabilised during the second quarter of 2025, according to research firm Dell’Oro Group. “Capex is past the peak, but it is not falling off a cliff,” noted Stefan Pongratz, VP of RAN and telecom capex research at Dell’Oro Group. “Still, there will be room to improve capital intensity ratios as operators are reallocating away from blanket coverage builds and toward capacity, quality, automation and energy performance. After four years of rising capex-to-revenue ratios, capital intensity declined significantly in 2024 compared with the 2022 peak. The ratio is expected to stay stable in 2025, ease slightly thereafter, and then edge higher toward the latter part of the forecast period,” continued Pongratz. Even with the improved conditions in the second quarter, telco capex spend in the first three months of this year was low, so capex spending during the first half of 2025 was down compared with the same period in 2024. But investment conditions are expected to stabilise through the rest of this year and, ultimately the capex-to-revenue ratio is expected to “approach 15% by 2029, down three percentage points from the peak” of 2022.



Samsung, one of the founding members of the AI-RAN Alliance, has shared details of its AI-RAN developments in an extensive blog authored by Ji-Yun Seol, VP and head of product strategy, networks business at Samsung Electronics. In particular, Seol outlined Samsung’s approach to the use of AI-for-RAN – the use of AI in the RAN to improve performance, capacity and energy efficiency – based on the capabilities of its CognitiV Network Operations Suite (NOS), a network automation solution that is deployed at central datacentres. Its applications include an energy-saving manager, a RAN speed optimiser, a load-balancing manager, a RAN anomaly insight tool, and a key performance indicator (KPI) anomaly detector. Seol also noted that, in terms of the supporting technology platform that underpins Samsung’s virtual RAN (vRAN) and other software systems, the vendor is taking a hybrid approach. “As a multi-purpose platform, our solution allows operators to easily integrate [a] central processing unit (CPU) and graphics processing unit (GPU) at any layer of the network – central, edge, and cell sites – enabling AI capabilities where needed,” noted the Samsung executive. “While operators with legacy networks need separate servers and GPU platforms that require additional investment, with Samsung’s vRAN, they can utilise the existing CPUs already equipped in vRAN COTS [commercial off-the-shelf] servers, or easily add GPUs for specific RAN or AI workloads,” he adds. Further details can be found in the blog and in Samsung’s recent technical whitepaper on the future of mobile network tech.



Vodafone Group is deploying RDK-B (Reference Design Kit for Broadband), an open-source software solution for broadband devices such as modems, routers and gateways, “as [its] platform of choice to standardise home broadband device software and service offerings across UK, Germany and its European footprint,” the open-source consortium RDK Management has announced. The operator has already deployed RDK-B as its central software for its new Ultra Hub 7 routers in the UK and Germany. “Vodafone also continues to expand its use of RDK-B open-source software in phased rollouts across Europe and as part of its broader portfolio of CPEs,” added RDK Management in this announcement.



US long-distance operator Lumen Technologies has launched Wavelength RapidRoutes, “a faster way for enterprises to get the high-capacity connections they need” with a 20-day delivery service level agreement (SLA), in response to the greater demand for network capacity fuelled by AI and cloud services. “Enterprises can’t afford to wait for critical connectivity,” stated Dave Ward, Lumen’s chief technology and product officer, in this announcement. “With RapidRoutes, we’re eliminating the friction – no more long quoting periods or engineering delays. We’re giving customers a simple promise: Get the capacity you need, exactly when you need it. With a 20-day SLA for service delivery and speeds up to 400G on prioritised routes across Lumen’s intercity fibre network – with plans to grow to over 47 million miles by the end of 2028 – we’re redefining what it means to connect with confidence and speed.”



UK wholesale data network operator Neos Networks has upgraded its Manchester and London fibre route to 400 Gbit/s to meet the growing capacity needs of ISP Zen Internet and “to support the UK’s growing bandwidth requirements as datacentre investment, AI adoption and full fibre rollout increase across the nation.” The upgrade “ensures Zen’s core network is ready for the future… Zen also continues to benefit from Neos’s upgraded core and exchange-backhaul services, which are critical for delivering ultrafast, resilient connectivity. Together, these investments support Zen’s mission to make high-quality fibre more widely available to UK businesses and consumers,” stated Neos Networks in this announcement.



