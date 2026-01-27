What’s up with… Apple, Aglocell, RAN sector

In today’s industry news roundup: Apple is to introduce a new security feature in its iOS 26.3 update; rApp developer Aglocell joins Ericsson’s Intelligent Automation Platform ecosystem; Dell’Oro confirms there’s little expected growth in the RAN tech sector in the next five years; and more!

Apple looks set to release a new iPhone security feature that will prevent mobile service providers from seeing a user’s precise location. The feature, part of the iOS 26.3 update, will be exclusive to devices using its C1x or C1 modem – this includes the iPhone 16e, m5 iPad Pro, and iPhone Air – as opposed to those built using Qualcomm chips, according to CCS Insight analyst Ben Wood, who posted about the change on LinkedIn. “With the limit precise location setting, you can limit some information that cellular networks may use to determine your location,” says Apple in its support document. The Limit Precise Location option will prevent carriers from seeing exact street addresses, instead giving them data on general neighbourhoods. However, it is important to note this won’t impact every carrier at launch, with only Deutsche Telekom, EE/BT, Boost Mobile and Thailand’s AIS and True affected initially, following the launch of the iOS 26.3 update.

Warrenville, Illinois-based wireless network automation specialist Aglocell has unveiled its spectral efficiency optimisation rApp (RAN application), SpectraMax, which, the company states in this announcement, is “designed to run seamlessly within multivendor network environments”. And in a move that will expose its rApp to a large number of potential mobile operator users, SpectraMax has been integrated into the Ericsson Intelligent Automation Platform (EIAP) ecosystem, which includes an rApp directory that is playing a key role in the network virtualisation and automation strategies of an increasing number of major operators, including AT&T, MásOrange, Swisscom, Telstra and Vodafone. Bruce Peterson, managing director of Aglocell, stated: “Telecom operators are entering a new phase where AI-native architectures will determine who leads in efficiency and monetisation. While traditional rApps are designed to manage and optimise RAN performance, Aglocell SpectraMax’s network optimisation algorithms exemplifies the innovation possible when AI-driven spectral efficiency optimisation applications run on a RAN Intelligent Automation Platform.”

Research firm Dell’Oro Group has confirmed what Ericsson made clear in its recent earnings report: There’s no growth to be had in the radio access network (RAN) equipment market. According to Dell’Oro, worldwide RAN technology revenues are projected to grow at a 1% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the next five years, “as rapidly declining LTE [4G] revenues will offset continued 5G and initial 6G investments.” The annual global RAN equipment market is currently estimated to be worth around $30bn to $32bn.

European towers giant Cellnex has completed the sale of its French urban edge datacentre unit, Towerlink France, to Vauban Infra Fibre (VIF) for €391m in cash as part of its ongoing strategy to focus on its core business of neutral host telecoms infrastructure, such as towers. The deal was first announced in October 2025. Steve Ledoux, CEO of VIF said: “We are delighted to welcome Towerlink into the Vauban Infra Fibre perimeter. This acquisition is fully aligned with our ambition to accelerate the development of high-quality digital infrastructure across France. The underlying acquired assets will strongly complement our existing portfolio, enabling us to create new synergies and deliver even greater value to our partners and the communities we serve. We look forward to supporting the continued growth and innovation of the company as part of our long-term vision.” Cellnex manages more than 110,000 tower sites across 10 European countries, but has sold a number of assets in recent years, including its Irish arm to Phoenix Tower International in 2025, and its Austrian tower unit in 2024.

UK regulator Ofcom has launched a new consultation looking to reveal the positives and negatives of artificial intelligence on the experience of UK telecom customers. As operators look to adopt AI in both their networks and in customer services, Ofcom is looking to explore how this may have the potential to change customers’ experience of telecoms markets. The consultation will look at relevant tools and technologies including generative AI (GenAI) and AI agents that are being deployed across customer service. The regulator will seek to uncover the opportunities and risks AI presents to the telecom customer journey. It is also seeking to learn more about how its own rules can support innovation and growth, while protecting consumers. The regulator is inviting views from telecom providers, businesses, researchers, developers, consumer groups and the public, with comments and submissions, including requests for discussions, due by 10 March 2026. Ofcom aims to publish its analysis, along with further research in this area, during the second half of 2026.

Iliad, which offers its services under the Free brand, says its fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) network now passes 40 million premises across France. The competitive operator noted in this announcement that it launched its FTTP strategy in 2006, since when it has invested €10bn in its fibre broadband network infrastructure. Iliad ended September last year with 6.5 million FTTP customers in France (with a further 1.1 million not connected by fibre).

– The staff, TelecomTV