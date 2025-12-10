Spain’s MásOrange automates its RAN with Ericsson

Spanish telco MásOrange has deployed the Ericsson Intelligent Automation Platform (EIAP), based on the Swedish vendor’s service management and orchestration (SMO) system, to help automate its radio access network (RAN) optimisation processes and improve its energy efficiency.

The deployment includes two key rApps, which are RAN applications that run on a non real-time RAN intelligent controller (RIC) system (a key part of any SMO). First, Ericsson’s Cell Anomaly Detector, which enables operators to “detect network performance issues proactively and automatically, significantly reducing the time and expertise required to manage increasingly complex networks”. And second, the vendor’s Nix RAN Energy Saver, which helps operators to dynamically configure, monitor and optimise RAN energy-saving features while “avoiding any impact on service performance”, according to Ericsson.

The EIAP is playing a key role for Ericsson as it pitches itself as a leading provider of Open RAN systems and network automation tools, and it is proving popular with an increasing number of major network operators, including AT&T, Vodafone, Swisscom, Telstra and more.

As part of its EIAP efforts, the vendor has set up and is developing a library/repository of rApps, dubbed the rApp Directory, that includes rApps developed by partners as well as by Ericsson itself.

Jean-Christophe Laneri, head of cognitive network solutions at Ericsson, stated: “rApps are the future of network management, with intelligent automation empowering service providers to deliver superior service quality with greater speed and precision. By collaborating closely with MásOrange, we are able to tailor our solutions to real-world environments and gather invaluable insights that will inform broader adoption of autonomous networks across the industry.”

That MásOrange has adopted the EIAP is perhaps no surprise. The Spanish operator, which is soon to become 100% owned by Orange Group following the French telco’s recent buy-out agreement with joint venture partner Lorca, had previously announced a major programmable mobile network engagement with Ericsson.

In addition, the vendor is also engaged with Orange for a “focused programme of experimental” 5G trials in France using the Swedish vendor’s hardware and software systems, including the EIAP and associated rApps, with the aim of helping the telco “prepare for future RAN evolutions”. Orange and Ericsson have also launched a two-year trial to “explore cloud RAN and Open RAN architecture.”

- Ray Le Maistre, Editorial Director, TelecomTV