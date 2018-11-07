UK follows in US and Australia's footsteps by getting twitchy about Chinese network kit

The UK government has followed the example set by the US and more recently Australia by urging telcos to think carefully about national security when selecting network equipment suppliers.

No names were mentioned, but this quite obviously relates to Chinese equipment makers Huawei and, to some extent, ZTE.

According to the Financial Times (subscription required), Matthew Gould, head of digital policy at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), and Ciaran Martin, head of the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) warned telcos in a letter that an ongoing review of the UK's telecoms infrastructure could have consequences for their 5G supply chains.

"[Telcos] will need to take the review into consideration in any procurement decisions," they said.

At this moment in time, advising UK telcos to choose their vendors carefully for national security reasons has to be one of the most moot points in the great pantheon of moot points.

It is not so much closing the stable door after the horse has already bolted; it is closing the stable door after the horse has bolted, escaped from the farm and enjoyed a long and distinguished career as a UK-based sales executive for a Chinese telecoms equipment vendor.

There will now be a moment's pause to allow seasoned industry watchers to cast their minds over all the times that UK government officials have courted Chinese vendors.

One that springs to mind would be that jolly trip taken in 2013 by then-Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne to Huawei's Shenzhen headquarters. While there, the holder of the second-most-important position in British politics secured an agreement for Huawei to spend £125 million on a UK R&D facility.

That came just months after BT got a slap on the wrist from a UK Intelligence and Security Committee report for failing to tell the government that it had deployed Huawei routers and transmission equipment on its network in 2005. This network is designated 'Critical National Infrastructure' (CNI), and therefore it was a mistake to use Huawei equipment, the report said.

As Huawei pointed out in the wake of the wrist-slapping, in 2010 it established a cybersecurity evaluation centre – cheerfully referred to as the 'Cell' – that allowed any telco to examine the security credentials of its equipment before deploying it on their networks. However, use of the facility is voluntary, and as the Intelligence and Security Committee's 2013 report noted, only three telcos opted to do so.

At the time, the Committee also warned that "there is no general requirement on companies that own CNI assets to inform or consult government prior to awarding a contract, whether that be to a UK company or a foreign company. Instead, the government relies on informal processes or the private company taking the initiative themselves. This is far too haphazard an approach given what is at stake."