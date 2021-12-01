Report raises concerns over China’s quantum-enabled data mining plans

Hot on the heels of the news that the Biden administration has just added yet more Chinese technology companies to its ever-expanding ‘Entity List’ of those organisations and businesses precluded from doing business with the US, comes a new report asserting that China has well-advanced plans to steal vast quantities of high-value data from the west and keep it in secure storage to be read and exploited as soon as quantum computers are able to crack classic encryption techniques.

Last week the US authorities added multiple Chinese companies known to be associated with quantum computing to the proscribed list in an effort to ensure US technology cannot be sold or otherwise made available to China to help accelerate its quantum computer programme. Prominent amongst the new names on the Entity List are three companies with links to Corad Technology, of Shenzhen and Hong Kong, which, US security agencies say, has been guilty of selling sensitive technology to Iran, North Korea and shadowy groups connected to the Chinese People’s Liberation Army. They include Shanghai-based QuantumCTek and the Hefei National Laboratory for Physical Sciences.

In a statement issued on Friday last, Shu Jueting, of the Commerce Ministry of China, denied that the PRC is involved in any such clandestine operations and said “China strongly opposes the sanctions of Chinese companies and will lodge solemn representations with the United States.” Meanwhile, Liu Pengyu of the Chinese embassy in Washington DC said the US of “uses the catch-all concept of national security and abuses state power to suppress and restrict Chinese enterprises in all possible means.” He said it with a remarkably straight face and, presumably, great conviction and genuine moral outrage. Or perhaps not.

Adding fuel to the ashes to the bonfire of diplomacy and heat to already glowering US antipathy towards and worry about China’s redoubled efforts to get its hands on leading-edge technology by any and all means, a new 32 page research report, “Chinese Threats in the Quantum Era” by Booz Allan Hamilton, the IT and computing consultancy based in McLean, Virginia, says China’s goal is to gain ascendancy in quantum computing by about 2027 and then to use that power eventually to diminish the strength, reach and resolve of the US and its allies. However, the report concludes that it is highly unlikely that China will be able to achieve any such supremacy to such a short timetable, although it could be there by the early 2030s if action concerted action is not taken to curtail such ambition.