Quantum Alliance Initiative urges US government to collaborate on universal quantum computer R&D

Hudson Institute, the Washington DC-headquartered neoconservative think-tank that is home to the Quantum Alliance Initiative (QAI), is on a mission to ensure that the US leads the way in global quantum computing-enabled security.

The body’s thesis is that the US leads the world in the global race to build a viable quantum computer for real-world applications in factorising ever-bigger prime numbers that underpin public encryption systems. The QAI has it that the US is (if you’ll forgive the pun) in prime position to get there first because of “the power of free markets and American industry,” which it almost certainly is.

Nevertheless, it is known that various state actors, academics and scientists in other parts off the world, including Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Russia, Saudi Arabia, the UK and even North Korea, are ploughing both taxpayer and private money and resources into developing their own quantum computers as quickly as they can.

The Quantum Alliance Initiative exists to “promote a landscape in which private industry leads the world in developing a universal quantum computer, ensuring that undue regulations do not inhibit innovation while encouraging mutually beneficial private-public partnerships” and stresses that quantum computing will be absolutely vital to US national security. This is because “a future quantum computer will be able to hack into and disrupt nearly all information technology, [so] the development of quantum technology is not merely a scientific and economic consideration, but also a strategic national security concern.”

Most estimates are that a functioning real-world quantum computer is about 15 years away, although some sources say it will be sooner than that and the main concern is that, if, at some point, “an enemy state fully utilized a powerful quantum computer,” massive amounts of data could be stolen and decrypted, “which could cause the collapse of financial systems, energy grid hacks and even control over major military systems.”

The QAI prospectus goes on to explain that while “much of the economic incentive to develop a quantum computer lies in the private sector, market forces have not and will not catalyse industry to develop quantum cybersecurity in the necessary timeframe. It adds, “Because of the security threat to the power grid, food and water supply, and defense networks, the United States government must take a central role in actively developing, commercialising, and implementing effective quantum cybersecurity measures, before the advent of a quantum computer powerful enough to hack into asymmetric encryption.”