Huawei's Hu hoisted with his own petard

"When it comes to security allegations, it's best to let the facts speak for themselves. And the fact is: Huawei's record on security is clean."

These words, said by Huawei's rotating CEO Ken Hu in a speech to employees at the company's new Dongguan campus in late December, were in reference to cybersecurity and the suspicions held in some quarters about Huawei's willingness or otherwise to provide backdoor network access to China's military, but broadly speaking his message was clear: Huawei can be trusted.

Unfortunately for Hu and Huawei, new revelations reported by Reuters on Tuesday, if confirmed, speak loudly and clearly of an organisation that used front companies to circumvent sanctions on Iran and Syria. Not exactly the behaviour of a trustworthy enterprise.

Flouting sanctions can and has landed companies in seriously hot water in the past. In 2017, China's other telecoms equipment supplier ZTE was fined a record-breaking $1.2 billion for 'systemically misleading' US authorities about illegal shipments to Iran and North Korea. Senior executives were shown the door, and the company was temporarily placed on a US export blacklist.

Huawei declined to comment when contacted by TelecomTV.

The Chinese kit maker attempted to get back to business as usual this week, unveiling an ARM-based server chipset that it claims beats industry benchmarks by 25 percent while consuming 30 percent less power. However, the announcement proved a very brief distraction from Huawei's ongoing tribulations.

Hu's aforementioned speech came shortly after the arrest and subsequent release on bail of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou, daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei. She was detained in Canada at the request of US authorities investigating her alleged involvement with two companies – Skycom Tech and Canicula Holdings – suspected of operating as front companies for Huawei in Iran and Syria respectively.