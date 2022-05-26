British government cites security concerns as it probes Drahi’s BT stake and the sale of Newport Wafer Fab

The value of BT Group shares took a hammering as the London Stock Exchange sounded its opening bell this morning on news that the UK government is to conduct a full investigation into the 18 per cent of the telco’s shares held that are now held by the Franco-Israeli industrialist Patrick Drahi through his British business vehicle Altice UK: News of the probe sent BT’s share price tumbling by 5 per cent to 179 pence in early trading before recovering to 185 pence.

Concerns are mounting that, despite his denials, Drahi, who increased his stake in BT last December, might yet attempt to buy more BT shares and then mount an aggressive takeover bid for the incumbent operator. The investigation, instigated by Kwasi Kwarteng, the UK Secretary of State for Business, Industry and Skills, is being held under the provisions of new National Security and Investment Act that, finally, came into effect in January this year, and has also been invoked to probe another deal (more on that later).

The legislation, which many critics regard as a prime example of closing the stable door after the horse has not just bolted but is on a fast boat to China, empowers the government to examine and intervene to prevent acquisitions of UK companies deemed to be of strategic importance to the security of the nation. The government is now “closely monitoring” Drahi’s actions as the UK economy slows and teeters on the edge of recession, inflation hits levels not seen since May 1982 and prices (and profiteering by oil and utility companies) smash through the roof. The best that can be said is, “better late than never”: BT says it will “fully co-operate” with the probe.

In addition to giving the Secretary of State for Business the power to stop a proposed acquisition in its tracks in cases where a single investor owns more than 25 per cent of a business defined as being of “national significance”, the National Security and Investment Act 2021 also empowers the minister to impose stringent conditions on attempted buyouts, whether they be friendly or hostile.

Drahi is infamous for the ruthless cost-cutting and consequent job losses that have been the result of so many of his aggressive acquisitions and the UK authorities are concerned that in a time of increasing economic uncertainty, allowing an asset-stripping axe-wielder to take charge of BT would be a massive political mistake for an already scandal-ridden and unpopular government as a massive cost-of-living crisis deepens.

Drahi, 58, is renowned for his secrecy and unwillingness publicly to disclose either his investment holdings or acquisition and growth strategies but is known to have amassed a personal fortune of upwards of US$7 billion from his involvement in the global telecoms industry. His debt-fuelled acquisitions include cable and mobile companies in France, Portugal, Israel and the US.