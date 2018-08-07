Lumina Networks helps cable slip the chains of vendor lock-in

Lumina Networks, the fast-growing Silicon Valley software company that provides OpenDaylight-based SDN Controller solutions and services is a strong supporter of the open source movement. Open-source software is typified by the release of source code under the terms of a licence wherein the holder of the copyright and IPR, grants users the rights to examine, alter, adapt and distribute the software to more or less anyone and for any purpose. In essence, open source generates a much wider diversity of apps and services than any single company is likely to be able to sustain over a long period.

Lumina's core belief and raison d'être is to work as a catalyst to ensure that open software networks give providers control over how they implement their own ideas and priorities for change. Moving to open software-based networks can significantly lower both capital and operational costs and, simultaneously, transform network functionality and the customer experience.

However, in the past, the transition from hardware- to software-based networks has been complex and daunting, so daunting in fact that some providers have decided to remain locked-in with vendors and their proprietary products rather then attempting to make the jump from laboratory trials to production environments.

Open source controllers though provide an abstraction layer within which the network and be controlled and managed. The creation of a common, open platform for developers effectively weakens the tight grip that many vendors still maintain over their customers and slackens the ties that bind tight vendor devices to business services systems.