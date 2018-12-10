Nokia working towards an Open RAN ecosystem and more energy efficient base stations

It’s encouraging to see a number of initiatives focused on opening up the historically closed and exclusive world that is the cellular radio access network. The RAN has hitherto stood impervious to the open networking changes taking place around it and the elite club of vendors has long been able to dictate terms to network operators. No wonder that CSPs are eager to break the strangle hold and expand the ecosystem to other players, and in the process reduce costs and increase innovation.

Hot on the heels of updates last month from the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) on developments in OpenCellular, OpenRAN and vRAN Fronthaul comes news from Nokia and China Mobile on O-RAN use cases. Nokia and China Mobile Research Institute (CMRI) have signed an agreement to jointly optimize 5G networks using a more open architecture, simplifying interoperability between multi-vendor RAN technologies and enabling new levels of service performance for customers.

Nokia and CMRI will investigate O-RAN use-cases and then share the results, optimising 5G networks to manage a growing list of service needs that include:

Decentralised (CU/DU) split multi-vendor cloud RAN architecture, using real-time and non-real time processing capabilities

Jointly specified open RAN interfaces between multi-vendor components, such as the fronthaul interface connecting the split cloud RAN architecture

Smart Radio Intelligence control using advanced network analytics

Commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) hardware equipment

"By optimising multi-vendor network interworking we will be able to access network intelligence and use end-to-end data analytics and machine learning to support the delivery of innovative new consumer and industry services in the 5G world,” said Zhiqiang Yang, Vice President of CMRI

“5G will enable new use-cases with a wide variety of service level requirements,” said Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia. “An optimised and open end-to-end network will enable the levels of automation and artificial intelligence for the network to support with high-performance any demands placed on it.”

Nokia and China Mobile have been working together for some time now on cloud RAN architectures, specifically focused on a centralized and distributed (CU/DU) split architecture. They announced the successful completion of the first live deployment in China back in August. During the month-long trial, Nokia said all LTE functions performed successfully and the trial verified the high performance metrics and operational capabilities of the technology. In addition, the throughput, latency and service set up success rate of the Cloud RAN was on a par with a traditional hardware-based LTE RAN network and remained stable.

A key aim of the trial was to verify the CU/DU baseband architecture split’s support for time-critical (real-time) applications at the cell site, connected via fronthaul to the operator’s existing network, while non-real-time functions are performed cost-effectively at the data center. The trial demonstrated how this architecture can be effectively deployed to allow smooth transition towards 5G while protecting the existing installed base.